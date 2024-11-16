Ravens vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11
In a week loaded with great matchups, one of the best is an AFC North duel between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Sole possession of first place in the division is on the line and despite the strong start to their season, the Steelers are set as home underdogs.
If you want to bet a few player props on this rivalry matchup, you've come to the right place. I have three player props locked in including an anytime touchdown scorer. Let's dive into it.
Ravens vs. Steelers Player Props
- Russell Wilson OVER 29.5 Pass Attempts (-128) via BetMGM
- Derrick Henry UNDER 87.5 Rush Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Pat Freiermuth Anytime Touchdown (+275) via Caesars
Russell Wilson OVER 29.5 Pass Attempts (-128)
Russell Wilson to go OVER 29.5 pass attempts is my No. 9 ranked player prop in this week's Player Prop Countdown:
I have won plenty of bets this season taking the OVER on the passing yards total of whichever quarterback is playing against the Ravens. They have a perfect mix of a terrible secondary but a strong offense, forcing teams to throw the ball to keep up with Lamar Jackson and company.
This week, instead of taking Russell Wilson's OVER on his passing yards, I'm going to take the OVER on his attempts. He has attempts of 29, 28, and 28 in his three starts so far so we only need a couple more throws by the former Seahawk and Bronco for us to hit this bet.
While the Ravens' secondary is weak, they have an elite run defense which should lead to more 2nd and long and 3rd and long situations, which will force the Steelers to throw often than they would when leaning on their run game.
Derrick Henry UNDER 87.5 Rush Yards (-114)
Betting against King Henry is always going to be an anxiety-inducing proposition, but pounding the rock isn't the path to victory for the Ravens in this one. The Steelers rank fifth in the NFL in opponent rush EPA and fourth in opponent yards per carry (3.8). Attacking the Pittsburgh secondary instead would be the smart move for Baltimore and if the Ravens decide to do that, Henry may not see as many carries as he has in most games this season.
Even if he does get carries, he's going to struggle to find the momentum that he's been able to get against most defense he's faced in 2024.
Pat Freiermuth Anytime Touchdown (+275)
Pat Freiermuth has been an effective weapon in the Steelers offense. He may not see as many balls thrown his way as the other Pittsburgh pass-catchers, but he shows up in big moments including scoring three touchdowns on the season. If the Ravens decide to shut down the likes of George Pickens and Mike Williams on Sunday, that's going to do nothing but open things up even more for Freiermuth.
He's a great bet as a dark horse touchdown scorer at +275.
