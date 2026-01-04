Ravens vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 18 (Fade Lamar Jackson?)
Two rivals face off in the final game of the 2025 NFL regular season, and there is a ton at stake in that matchup.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens both need a win to earn the No. 4 seed in the AFC (as the AFC North champion), and oddsmakers have set the Ravens as road favorites in this matchup.
Both of these teams have been hard to trust this season, as Baltimore started 1-5 and the Steelers blew a chance to lock up the division in Week 17, scoring just six points in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.
So, I’m eyeing some player props for Sunday night’s showdown, including a pick for Lamar Jackson. The star quarterback is set to return from a back injury that cost him half of the team’s Week 16 loss to New England and all of the Ravens’ win over Green Bay in Week 17.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds and my reasoning behind these prop picks on Sunday night.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Steelers
- Kenneth Gainwell OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards (-109)
- Lamar Jackson UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-177)
- Jaylen Warren OVER 11.5 Rush Attempts (-136)
Kenneth Gainwell OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards (-109)
This is a dream matchup for Kenneth Gainwell, who has outsnapped Jaylen Warren in recent weeks and is the clear passing-down back in this offense.
Gainwell had six catches (on seven targets) for 27 yards in his last meeting with the Ravens, and he’s picked up 30 or more receiving yards in four of his last seven games and six games overall this season.
With DK Metcalf suspended, Gainwell should have a bigger role in the passing game, and he was targeted four times in Week 17 with Metcalf out.
The Ravens have really struggled against opposing running backs, allowing the fourth-most receptions (81) and the fourth-most yards (638) to them this season.
Not only did Gainwell have six catches for 27 yards in the Steelers’ meeting with Baltimore back in Week 14, but Warren also had three grabs for 49 yards and a score.
I expect both backs to play major roles on Sunday night.
Lamar Jackson UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-177)
Lamar Jackson has really struggled since November, throwing for one or fewer scores in six of his seven games. He has 18 touchdown passes overall this season, but 14 of those came in his first five appearances in 2025.
So, even though the Steelers have allowed 27 passing scores this season, I’m fading Jackson on Sunday night.
Earlier this season, Pittsburgh held the two-time league MVP to 219 yards and one score on 35 pass attempts (19 competitions). Jackson has four games in the 2025 season without a touchdown pass and just five with multiple scores.
Since he’s been banged up basically all season, I don’t see Jackson turning things around completely in this matchup.
Jaylen Warren OVER 11.5 Rush Attempts (-136)
Jaylen Warren is the clear lead rusher in this ground game, carrying the ball at least 10 times in 14 of his 15 appearances in 2025. He’s cleared 11.5 carries in 10 games overall and three games in a row, although he did have just eight carries in his first meeting with the Ravens this season.
Still, with DK Metcalf out, I expect the Steelers to rely on their ground game to move the ball against a Baltimore defense that is allowing 4.2 yards per carry.
Warren has played 51.1 percent of the Steelers’ snaps this season, and he’s carried the ball at least 12 times in three games in a row despite playing 36 or fewer snaps in each of those matchups.
