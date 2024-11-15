Ravens vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Who Wins AFC North Battle?)
First place in the AFC North is on the line on Sunday, as the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2).
Pittsburgh is coming off a comeback win over the Washington Commanders, and it’s a perfect 3-0 under veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. Meanwhile, the Ravens pulled off a one-point win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.
Baltimore’s defense has been shaky all season long, especially against the pass, which could be an issue on the road in Week 11.
Oddsmakers still have favored Lamar Jackson – the MVP favorite – and the Ravens in this matchup. But does that mean we should bet on them?
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s a breakdown of this game, including a final score prediction for Sunday.
Ravens vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Ravens -3 (-118)
- Steelers +3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -175
- Steelers: +145
Total
- 48 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Steelers are an impressive 7-2 against the spread this season, and they picked up a win against Washington out of the bye in Week 10.
Meanwhile, the Ravens enter this game with a 5-4-1 against the spread through their first 10 games.
Ravens vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan believes that the Steelers can cover the spread in this game, and he broke down why in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every NFL game, every week:
I might be a little late, but I'm buying in on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Russell Wilson ranks sixth in the NFL in EPA+CPOE composite after his first three starts so we clearly need to start evaluating him differently than we were when he was in Denver.
I can't emphasize enough how much of an issue the Ravens defense is. They're now 27th in the NFL in opponent EPA per play and their abysmal secondary keeps their opponents in the game no matter how much of a lead their offense gives them.
I also have some concerns about the Ravens' discipline. They average 8.0 penalties per game, the second most in the league, and 68.3 penalty yards per game, which is the most. If you give the Steelers free yards, they're going to take advantage.
Finally, the Steelers have one of the most elite run defenses in the league and a big key to stopping the Ravens offense is slowing down their run game. If they can do that, the Steelers will be able to hang with Baltimore.
There’s no doubt that the Baltimore defense has been an issue this season. That being said, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry have seemingly made up for those flaws by putting together plenty of gaudy offensive performances.
Don’t be shocked if the Ravens win a close one though, as Pittsburgh is an NFL-best 19-6-3 against the spread as a home underdog since Mike Tomlin took over as head coach in 2007.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 28, Steelers 27
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.