Ravens vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The top spot in the AFC North is on the line in Week 11 when the Baltimore Ravens hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the latest chapter of their bitter rivalry.
The Steelers currently hold the top spot in the division with a 7-2 record, but the Ravens, at 7-3 are just half a game back and can leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this game, including my best bet.
Ravens vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Ravens -3 (-115)
- Steelers +3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ravens -175
- Steelers +145
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Ravens vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Ravens Record: 7-3
- Steelers Record: 7-2
Ravens vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- The OVER is 6-0 in the Ravens' last six games
- Ravens are 1-5 ATS in their last six games vs. Steelers
- Steelers are 7-1 straight up in their last eight games vs. Ravens
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Ravens' last five road games
- Ravens are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games vs. AFC North opponents
- Steelers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Steelers' last six games
- The UNDER is 7-0 in the last seven meetings between these teams
- Steelers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games vs. AFC North opponents
Ravens vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- Brent Urban, DE - Questionable
- Isaiah Likely, TE - Questionable
- Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB - Questionable
- Rasheen Ali, RB - Questionable
- Kyle Hamilton, S - Questionable
Steelers Injury Report
- Najee Harris, RB - Questionable
- Nick Herbig, LB - Questionable
- Alex Highsmith, LB - Out
- Donte Jackson, CB - Questionable
- Roman Wilson, WR - IR
Ravens vs. Steelers Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry: The Steelers boast one of the best run defenses in the NFL, which means the key player for the Ravens this week is going to be their running back, Derrick Henry. If he can manage to attack this defense and nullify the advantage the Steelers will assume they have, it's going to open a lot of options for the Ravens offense.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson: Not many people expected Russell Wilson to play as well as he has through his first three starts. He now ranks sixth in the NFL in EPA + CPOE Composite, better than the likes of Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes. If he can continue to play at this level, the Steelers are going to be legitimate contenders in the AFC.
Ravens vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
I love the Steelers getting 3.5 points against the Ravens. I broke it down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
I might be a little late, but I'm buying in on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Russell Wilson ranks sixth in the NFL in EPA+CPOE composite after his first three starts so we clearly need to start evaluating him differently than we were when he was in Denver.
I can't emphasize enough how much of an issue the Ravens' defense is They're now 27th in the NFL in opponent EPA per play and their abysmal secondary keeps their opponents in the game no matter how much of a lead their offense gives them.
I also have some concerns about the Ravens' discipline. They average 8.0 penalties per game, the second most in the league, and 68.3 penalty yards per game, which is the most. If you give the Steelers free yards, they're going to take advantage.
Finally, the Steelers have one of the most elite run defenses in the league and a big key to stopping the Ravens offense is slowing down their run game. If they can do that, the Steelers will be able to hang with Baltimore.
Pick: Steelers +3 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
