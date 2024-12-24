Ravens vs. Texans Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Christmas Day NFL Week 17
Christmas Day brings us a potential playoff matchup between the Baltimore Ravens (the current No. 5 seed in the AFC) and the Houston Texans (the current No. 4 seed in the AFC) on Wednesday afternoon.
Both of these teams played on Saturday in Week 16, but it was the Ravens who may have won the week, tying up the Pittsburgh Steelers record wise in the AFC North with a win.
Lamar Jackson has led the Ravens all season long, and they’ve easily been one of – if not the best – offenses in the league this season. After Lamar threw three scores in Week 16, I’m eyeing a few players in this game’s anytime touchdown scorer market.
On the Houston side, someone will need to step up in the passing game behind Nico Collins after Tank Dell dislocated his kneecap in Week 16.
Can Santa deliver us a few anytime touchdown scorer presents in this matchup?
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Ravens vs. Texans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rashod Bateman Anytime TD (+125)
- Nico Collins Anytime TD (+125)
- Dalton Schultz Anytime TD (+330)
Rashod Bateman Anytime TD (+125)
Lamar Jackson set a career-high with his 37th passing score in Week 16, and he’s been looking for former first-round pick Rashod Bateman extremely often as of late.
With the Ravens cutting Diontae Johnson, Bateman seems cemented as the No. 2 receiver in this offense behind Zay Flowers for the rest of the campaign.
Over his last five games, Bateman has scored five times (across four games), and he’s up to eight receiving scores on the season.
While Bateman isn’t the most targeted player in the Ravens' offense, he has a nose for the end zone both in the deep passing game and in the red zone.
Nico Collins Anytime TD (+125)
Well, it’s Nico Collins’ offense in Houston.
The Texans have lost Dell and Stefon Diggs for the season, so Collins should easily pace the team in targets for the remainder of the campaign.
Even though he finished with just seven catches for 60 yards in Week 16, Collins was targeted 10 times. He has six scores (across five games) in 10 appearances in the 2024 season.
After not scoring in Week 16, I think Collins will get back in the end zone against a beatable Baltimore secondary on Christmas.
Dalton Schultz Anytime TD (+330)
Over the last three weeks, Dalton Schultz has found the end zone two times (he only has two scores on the season), and he’s been targeted 19 times over that stretch.
With Dell out, Schultz is probably the No. 2 option in the passing game in this matchup against a Baltimore defense that has allowed the second-most passing yards and fifth-most passing scores in the NFL.
Schultz was targeted a season-high eight times against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.
