Ravens vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets for Christmas Day in Week 17 (Bet Against C.J. Stroud)
We have a Christmas Day double-header on tap on Wednesday. The Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens will serve as the back end of the double-header, giving us one last chance to win a few holiday bets.
You can check out the latest odds for the game, including my best bet, in my betting preview. In this article, I'm going to give you my three favorite player prop bets. Let's dive into them.
Ravens vs. Texans Player Prop Bets
- C.J. Stroud UNDER 251.5 Pass Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Lamar Jackson UNDER 218.5 Pass Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Derrick Henry OVER 91.5 Rush Yards (-115) via DraftKings
C.J. Stroud UNDER 251.5 Pass Yards (-115)
C.J. Stroud has a tough game ahead of him on Christmas. His receiving core is depleted with Tank Dell out and John Metchie III questionable. That leaves him with Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, and Robert Woods as his wide receivers.
Now, he has to take on a Ravens' secondary that has been red-hot after a terrible start to the season. Since Week 11, they rank second in opponent dropback EPA and first in opponent dropback success rate. That could lead to a less than stellar performance from Stroud.
Lamar Jackson UNDER 218.5 Pass Yards (-114)
Lamar Jackson also has a tough game ahead of him. The Texans have had one of the best secondaries in the league this season, ranking third in opponent dropback EPA and first in opponent dropback success rate. They also allow the second fewest yards per pass attempt at 5.9 and the lowest opponent completion percentage at 58.51%.
The Ravens would be smart to stick to their run game on Wednesday.
Derrick Henry OVER 91.5 Rush Yards (-115)
As I wrote above, the Ravens will be smart to stick to the ground game against the Texans, setting up for a big game from Derrick Henry. The Texans rank 11th in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.3 yards per rush. It's time for a vintage Henry performance.
