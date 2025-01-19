Is Ray Davis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Bills)
Buffalo Bills rookie running back Ray Davis has been limited in practice this week due to a concussion, and he’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round.
Davis needs to clear the concussion protocol to play, but the Bills didn’t elevate a running back from their practice squad, a sign that Davis may suit up on Sunday.
If Davis can’t play, James Cook and Ty Johnson would be the main options for the Bills in the running game, with Cook leading the way as a runner.
Davis has been a solid change-of-pace back to Cook this season, averaging 3.91 yards per carry during the regular season while finding the end zone six total times (three rushing and three receiving scores).
He played just seven snaps and had one carry (for three yards) last week against Denver.
Here’s how I’d wager on the Bills’ running game with Davis up in the air for the divisional round.
Best Bills Running Game Prop for Divisional Round vs. Ravens
James Cook OVER 13.5 Rushing Attempts (-135)
Even if Davis plays, Cook was the clear No. 1 back in the wild card round against Denver, rushing 23 times for 120 yards and a score despite playing just 45 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
Baltimore has an elite run defense, allowing the fewest yards per carry in the NFL, but the Bills may want to establish the run early to help Josh Allen in the passing game. If Buffalo can force the Ravens to play more one-on-one coverage on the outside, it would go a long way for Allen, Khalil Shakir, Amari Cooper and this passing attack.
Cook only had seven games (out of 16) with 14 or more carries during the regular season – including just nine in a blowout loss to Baltimore early in the season.
However, the Bills clearly had a desire to get him going against Denver’s tough run defense in the wild card round, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see a similar workload for the former second-round pick on Sunday. If Davis doesn’t play, this only favors Cook more in the prop market.
