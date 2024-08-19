Rays vs. A's Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 19 (Back Taj Bradley)
The Tampa Bay Rays are on a three-game winning streak heading into Monday’s matchup with the Oakland A’s, who have surprisingly won six of their last 10.
The A’s are just one game under .500 at home in 2024, but they have Joe Boyle on the mound for just the second time since early May, and he has a 7.39 ERA on the season.
Does that mean the Rays are the team to bet? Oddsmakers have favored them on the road, but Tampa Bay (fourth in the AL East) hasn’t been nearly as good as previous seasons.
Let’s dive into the odds, my best bet and more for Monday night’s clash.
Rays vs. A's Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rays -1.5 (+130)
- A’s +1.5 (-155)
Moneyline
- Rays: -125
- A’s: +105
Total
- 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rays vs. A's Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Taj Bradley (6-7, 3.49 ERA)
- Oakland: Joe Boyle (2-5, 7.39 ERA)
Rays vs. A's How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 19
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oakland Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports California
- Rays record: 62-61
- A’s record: 53-71
Rays vs. A's Key Players to Watch
Tampa Bay Rays
Taj Bradley: From June 8 to July 25, Bradley may have been the best starter in baseball, posting a 0.82 ERA in nine starts. He only gave up five earned runs over 55 innings of work, but he’s taken a step back since. Over his last three outings, Bradley has given up 15 earned runs, good for a 9.64 ERA. Which version of the Rays youngster should we expect to show up tonight?
Oakland A’s
Joe Boyle: In April and one start in May, Joe Boyle had a 7.16 ERA before landing on the injured list with a back injury. He returned to the rotation in August, tossing four innings of seven-hit, four-run ball in a win over the New York Mets. Should bettors trust him tonight?
Rays vs. A's Prediction and Pick
This is a bounce-back spot for Bradley, even though he’s struggled in the month of August.
Oakland ranks 26th in batting average and 18th in OPS this season, and it doesn’t have many big hitters after Brent Rooker to worry about. As bad as Bradley has been over his last three outings, his body of work this season shows us that he can be lights out when needed.
Meanwhile, Boyle hasn’t had many good outings this season, posting a shocking 1.83 WHIP.
Tampa Bay is actually over .500 on the road this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see it pull off the win with a severe pitching advantage on Monday.
Pick: Rays Moneyline (-125)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.