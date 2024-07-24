SI

Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, July 24

Jul 19, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin (24) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Two AL East foes continue a mid-week set against one another on Wednesday night in Toronto.

The Tampa Bay Rays will hope that Zach Eflin can get on the right side of some variance and put together a strong second half of the season against a Toronto Blue Jays team that hasn't be consistent enough to stay firmly in the Wild Card race.

Here's how I'm eyeing Wednesday's matchup.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds, Spread and Total

Run Line

  • Rays: -1.5 (+145)
  • Blue Jays: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline

  • Rays: -115
  • Blue Jays: -105

Total: 8 (Over -115/Under -105)

Rays vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, July 24
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM EST
  • Venue: Rogers Centre
  • How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun
  • Rays Record: 51-50
  • Blue Jays Record: 45-55

Rays vs. Blue Jays Key Players to Watch

Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin: One of the prime positive regression candidates for the second half of the season, Eflin can pounce on a strong underlying profile. While his ERA sits at 4.14, he has an xERA of 3.37 behind elite control that is in the 98th percentile in terms of walk rate. 

Toronto Blue Jays 

Vladimir Guerrero Jr: Finally in a rhythm, Guerrero Jr. is starting to look like the superstar we have come to expect, hitting nearly .300 on the year (.293) with a 95th percentile xSLG. 

Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

Blue Jays rookie Yariel Rodriguez may have a 3.78 ERA, but his underlying metrics indicate he’s in for a rough end of the season. 

The right-hander has poor control, eighth percentile walk rate, and has been crushed by hard contact, 16th percentile. He has an xERA of 4.16 and is not getting many chases outside of the  strike zone. 

I believe Tampa Bay has the offense to punish Rodriguez early and put pressure on a below-average set of relievers. The Blue Jays have the second highest bullpen ERA in the big leagues this season, so if Rodriguez gets pulled early, this game can snowball quickly. 

PICK: Rays ML (-115)

