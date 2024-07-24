Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, July 24
Two AL East foes continue a mid-week set against one another on Wednesday night in Toronto.
The Tampa Bay Rays will hope that Zach Eflin can get on the right side of some variance and put together a strong second half of the season against a Toronto Blue Jays team that hasn't be consistent enough to stay firmly in the Wild Card race.
Here's how I'm eyeing Wednesday's matchup.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Rays: -1.5 (+145)
- Blue Jays: +1.5 (-160)
Moneyline
- Rays: -115
- Blue Jays: -105
Total: 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Rays vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 24
- Game Time: 7:07 PM EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun
- Rays Record: 51-50
- Blue Jays Record: 45-55
Rays vs. Blue Jays Key Players to Watch
Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin: One of the prime positive regression candidates for the second half of the season, Eflin can pounce on a strong underlying profile. While his ERA sits at 4.14, he has an xERA of 3.37 behind elite control that is in the 98th percentile in terms of walk rate.
Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr: Finally in a rhythm, Guerrero Jr. is starting to look like the superstar we have come to expect, hitting nearly .300 on the year (.293) with a 95th percentile xSLG.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Blue Jays rookie Yariel Rodriguez may have a 3.78 ERA, but his underlying metrics indicate he’s in for a rough end of the season.
The right-hander has poor control, eighth percentile walk rate, and has been crushed by hard contact, 16th percentile. He has an xERA of 4.16 and is not getting many chases outside of the strike zone.
I believe Tampa Bay has the offense to punish Rodriguez early and put pressure on a below-average set of relievers. The Blue Jays have the second highest bullpen ERA in the big leagues this season, so if Rodriguez gets pulled early, this game can snowball quickly.
PICK: Rays ML (-115)
