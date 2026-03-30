Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

The Boston Red Sox started the season with a 3-0 win before dropping their next two in Cincinnati. On the flip side, the Houston Astros lost their first two games before breaking out for 20 runs in two wins against the Angels.

It’ll be veteran Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound for the Astros, and Ranger Suarez will be making his Red Sox debut on the other side.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Astros on Monday, March 30.

Red Sox vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+139)

Astros +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline

Red Sox -118

Astros -102

Total

8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Red Sox vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Ranger Suarez (12-8, 3.20 ERA in 2025)

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-5, 6.51 ERA in 2025)

Red Sox vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, SCHN

Red Sox record: 1-2

Astros record: 2-2

Red Sox vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Ranger Suarez OVER 14.5 Outs (-148)

I’m a bit perplexed that this line is so low. Sure, it’s the first start of the season, and Suarez may not be fully stretched out, but he can certainly make it through at least five innings.

Suarez completed at least five innings in 22 of his 26 starts last season, including a season-long 7.2 innings start in Houston. He’ll get through at least five tonight.

Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

The Astros’ bats got going in the last two games, but those were against some shaky starters. Suarez provides some stability for the Red Sox, whose bats haven’t been too hot themselves.

Both of these pitchers have established themselves as reliable options over the years. The worry here is that either the Astros beat up on Boston’s bullpen or that McCullers Jr. isn’t the same after missing 2023 and 2024 with injuries and making just 13 starts last season.

To avoid any bullpen shenanigans, I’ll take the first five UNDER rather than the full game.

Pick: 1st 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (+105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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