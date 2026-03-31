Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31
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The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have had opposite starts to the season.
Boston started with a 3-0 win in Cincinnati before losing its next three, including an 8-1 decision in Houston last night. On the other hand, the Astros have won three in a row after mustering just two runs in their first two games.
Brayan Bello will be making his season debut for Boston, with Hunter Brown looking for another stellar start for Houston.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Astros on Tuesday, March 31.
Red Sox vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-175)
- Astros -1.5 (+144)
Moneyline
- Red Sox +123
- Astros -149
Total
- 7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Red Sox vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Brayan Bello (11-9, 3.35 ERA in 2025)
- Astros: Hunter Brown (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 31
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, SCHN
- Red Sox record: 1-3
- Astros record: 3-2
Red Sox vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets
Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yordan Alvarez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-137)
Yordan Alvarez battled through injuries that limited him to just 48 games last season, but he still had a .797 OPS in a down year. He’s looking healthy now, though, going 6 for 24 through five games with two home runs and a double.
Alvarez has also fared well against Bello in his career. He is 3 for 6 against the right-hander, with one of those hits leaving the yard.
Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Brown already has one start under his belt for Houston, and he shoved twice in a two-week span against Boston last year. The young righthander allowed 2 ER in 13.2 innings across those two starts.
The Red Sox have scored just 11 runs through four games, including 3 runs in their last two contests.
Houston was a good home team last season at 46-35, and I’ll back them at home again tonight.
Pick: Astros -149
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop