Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have had opposite starts to the season.

Boston started with a 3-0 win in Cincinnati before losing its next three, including an 8-1 decision in Houston last night. On the other hand, the Astros have won three in a row after mustering just two runs in their first two games.

Brayan Bello will be making his season debut for Boston, with Hunter Brown looking for another stellar start for Houston.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Astros on Tuesday, March 31.

Red Sox vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox +1.5 (-175)

Astros -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Red Sox +123

Astros -149

Total

7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Red Sox vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Brayan Bello (11-9, 3.35 ERA in 2025)

Astros: Hunter Brown (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, SCHN

Red Sox record: 1-3

Astros record: 3-2

Red Sox vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Yordan Alvarez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-137)

Yordan Alvarez battled through injuries that limited him to just 48 games last season, but he still had a .797 OPS in a down year. He’s looking healthy now, though, going 6 for 24 through five games with two home runs and a double.

Alvarez has also fared well against Bello in his career. He is 3 for 6 against the right-hander, with one of those hits leaving the yard.

Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

Brown already has one start under his belt for Houston, and he shoved twice in a two-week span against Boston last year. The young righthander allowed 2 ER in 13.2 innings across those two starts.

The Red Sox have scored just 11 runs through four games, including 3 runs in their last two contests.

Houston was a good home team last season at 46-35, and I’ll back them at home again tonight.

Pick: Astros -149

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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