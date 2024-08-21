Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 21 (Bet on Boston?)
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros face off in their series finale on Wednesday afternoon after splitting the first two games of this series.
Boston lost by one run on Monday before scoring in the top of the eighth to win by one on Tuesday night.
Houston still leads the NL West, but it would love to pick up a win here with veteran Justin Verlander making his first start since June after landing on the injured list with a stiff neck.
Can Boston steal this game on the road and make a move in the AL wild card race?
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for this matinee matchup.
Red Sox vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-162)
- Astros -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Red Sox: +130
- Astros: -155
Total
- 8.5 (Over -122/Under +102)
Red Sox vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.56 ERA)
- Houston: Justin Verlander (3-2, 3.95 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 21
- Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- How to Watch (TV): AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NESN
- Red Sox record: 66-59
- Astros record: 68-57
Red Sox vs. Astros Key Players to Watch
Boston Red Sox
Jarren Duran: An All-Star this season, Duran had a monster game on Tuesday night to help Boston even the series. He went 4-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored, a home run and two runs batted in. Can Duran carry this offense again in the series finale?
Houston Astros
Justin Verlander: Former Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander will make his first start since June 9 on Wednesday after dealing with a stiff neck. The righty didn’t have a great start to the season, putting together a 3.95 ERA and 4.99 FIP over his first 10 starts. Can he find another gear for the closing stretch of the season?
Red Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Boston has covered the run line in both of these games, moving to an impressive 28-15 on the run line as a road underdog and 37-27 on the road overall.
With Boston covering at such a high rate, I’m making a rare run line pick in this matchup since I don’t love either side of the pitching matchup.
I’m not sure how Verlander will fare in his first start back, and he wasn’t all that effective through 10 starts earlier this season.
Meanwhile, Boston is rolling with a bullpen game – starting Cooper Criswell – and it has been one of the worst bullpens in the league this season (4.43 ERA).
After watching two straight close games between these teams, I’ll bet on an upset – or another one-run game – on Wednesday.
Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-162)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.