Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 28

The Boston Red Sox might be back on track now after winning three straight on the road, including a 5-0 victory in their series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays last night.

Boston is still just 12-17 on the season, though, but Toronto is down there as well at 12-16.

It’ll be a battle between two young arms with Trey Yesavage set to make his season debut against Payton Tolle.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 28.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+157)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Red Sox -102

Blue Jays -118

Total

7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Payton Tolle (0-0, 1.50 ERA)

Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage (0-1, 7.50 ERA in Minors)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 28

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): NESN+, SN1

Red Sox record: 12-17

Blue Jays record: 12-16

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Wilyer Abreu OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-110)

Wilyer Abreu is off to a hot start in the first month of the season, batting .306 with an .855 OPS through 28 games. He’s currently riding a six-game hit streak with two doubles and a home run in that span.

Abreu bats cleanup for the Red Sox, so he has a decent chance of either driving in runs or scoring if he gets on base himself. He’s gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four straight games, and I think he’ll keep that going tonight.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

This should be a great pitching matchup for years to come in the AL East with Tolle facing off against Yesavage. That combined with the recent struggles by both of these offenses has me taking the UNDER tonight.

Four of the last five meetings have gone UNDER the total, including Boston’s 5-0 victory to open this series. Outside of Boston’s 17-run outburst i n Baltimore, neither team has really scored more than a small handful of runs consistently.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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