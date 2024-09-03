Red Sox vs. Mets Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Sept. 3 (Trust New York)
The Boston Red Sox dropped their series opener with the New York Mets on Labor Day, falling to 70-68 on the season.
Boston is on the outside looking in in the AL playoff race, while the Mets are now just half a game back of the Atlanta Braves for the final wild card spot in the NL. Atlanta begins a series with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.
New York is looking to keep things rolling at home with lefty David Peterson (8-1, 2.83 ERA) on the mound against Boston’s Kutter Crawford.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Tuesday’s matchup on TBS.
Red Sox vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-185)
- Mets -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Red Sox: +114
- Mets: -135
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Red Sox vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Kutter Crawford (8-12, 4.12 ERA)
- New York: David Peterson (8-1, 2.83 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Red Sox record: 70-68
- Mets record: 74-64
Red Sox vs. Mets Key Players to Watch
Boston Red Sox
Jarren Duran: An All-Star this season, Duran enters this game hitting .294 with 21 homers and 71 runs batted in. He picked up a hit in the loss on Monday, and the Red Sox may need a big finish to the season from him to stay alive in the AL playoff chase.
New York Mets
David Peterson: All season long, Peterson has featured one of the worst expected ERAs in all of baseball, yet he still continues to win games – and pitch well while doing it. The Mets are 13-3 in Peterson’s 16 outings, and he’s lowered his ERA to 2.83 after spinning seven innings of two-run ball against Arizona. Since Aug. 1, Peterson has a 1.86 ERA, leading the Mets to a 5-1 record in his outings.
Red Sox vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
I’ve been waiting all season long for Peterson to regress, but it just hasn't happened.
It’s hard to bet against the Mets with him on the mound (they’re 13-3 in his starts), and New York has gotten some serious length out of the lefty in the last month. Peterson has pitched at least seven innings in three straight starts, and he cleared six innings in five of six outings in August.
Meanwhile, Crawford has struggled as of late, posting a 6.32 ERA in August, leading Boston to a 2-4 record in six starts. On the season, the Red Sox are just 9-19 in the games that Crawford has appeared in.
With the Mets playing some of the best baseball in the league on this five-game winning streak, I think they’re a must bet on Tuesday night.
Pick: Mets Moneyline (-135)
