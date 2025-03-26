Red Sox vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for MLB Opening Day
There are high hopes for the Boston Red Sox heading into the 2025 MLB season, with many people betting on them to be competitive in the AL East.
They'll begin their 2025 campaign on MLB Opening Day in Arlington against the Texas Rangers. This American League showdown will be one of the afternoon matchups we'll be able to tune into on Thursday.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game, including my best bet.
Red Sox vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox -1.5 (+142)
- Rangers +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Red Sox -112
- Rangers -104
Total
- 7.5 (Over -120/Under -102)
Red Sox vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 27
- Game Time: 4:05 PM EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): Victory+
- Red Sox Record: 0-0
- Rangers Record: 0-0
Red Sox vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Garrett Crochet, LHP
- Nathan Eovaldi, RHP
Red Sox vs. Rangers Best Prop Bets
Red Sox Prop Bet
- Garrett Crochet OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-155) via BetMGM
Garrett Crochet played for the Chicago White Sox last season, and he was an underrated strikeout artist. He averaged 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, so let's see if he can carry that into 2025. I'll take the OVER on his strikeout total on Opening Day.
Rangers Prop Bet
- Leody Taveras Home Run (+1600) via DraftKings
We're going to take a long shot on Leody Taveras to hit a home run for the Rangers. He led the team in dingers in Spring Training with four. Him carrying that momentum into the regular season is worth a shot at 16-1 odds.
Red Sox vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
I'm relatively high on the Red Sox this season and I think Garrett Crochet is going to be an ace for them. His Spring Training has been extremely promising, giving up just one earned run across 15.2 innings pitched for an ERA of 0.57. The opposite has been true for Nathan Eovaldi, who struggled in Spring Training, racking up a 5.54 ERA in 13.0 innings pitched.
The Rangers need to do some work to fix their offense this season. They finished just 23rd in the Majors last season. Until we see them bounce back in 2025, I'm going to bet against them.
I'll take Boston as road favorites.
Pick: Red Sox -112 (via FanDuel)
