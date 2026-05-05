Red Sox vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 5

The Boston Red Sox are looking to string two wins together when they continue their road series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Boston lost four of its previous five games before a five-run seventh inning powered the Sox to a 5-4 win in Detroit to open this series, while the Tigers had won two straight prior to Monday night’s loss.

These teams met in Boston a few weeks ago with each team winning two games in a four-game set.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Tigers on Tuesday, May 5.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox +1.5 (-156)

Tigers -1.5 (+129)

Moneyline

Red Sox +135

Tigers -163

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Red Sox vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Jovani Moran (0-0, 2.33 ERA)

Tigers: Framber Valdez (2-1, 3.35 ERA)

Jovani Moran is working as the opener for the Red Sox on Tuesday night. He’s allowed a run in five of 10 appearances this season, including three of his last four outings. Bryan Bello (1-4, 9.12 ERA) is expected to follow him out of the bullpen.

Framber Valdez is still settling in in Detroit. After allowing one earned run in 12 innings across his first two starts, he gave up eight runs in five innings in Minnesota in his third outing. Since then, he’s allowed 6 ER in 23.1 IP across his last four starts with the Tigers going 3-1 in those games. He picked up the win with six innings of one-run ball in Boston on April 19.

Red Sox vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 5

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, DSN

Red Sox record: 14-21

Tigers record: 18-18

Red Sox vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Framber Valdez OVER 17.5 Outs (-166)

The Tigers are going to need some length from Framber Valdez with three of their starting pitchers on the shelf. Luckily, he’s been able to give that to them this season.

Valdez has gone OVER 17.5 outs in five of his seven starts this season, including a few weeks ago against these Red Sox. He’s also been great at home in his two starts, allowing a total of one run on seven hits with four walks in 13 innings against the Cardinals and Royals.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

The Tigers suffered a rare loss at Comerica Park last night. It was just their fourth home loss of the season in 16 games, with the Red Sox improving to 8-11 on the road.

Valdez gives them a great chance to get back on track tonight, though, especially given the pitching situation on the other side. Bello as the bulk reliever should allow the Tigers to get a few runs on the board with their new ace on the mound.

I’ll take the Tigers to bounce back from a tough loss in the series opener.

Pick: Tigers -126

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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