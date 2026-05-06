Red Sox vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 6

The Detroit Tigers are looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox when they close out their three-game set on Wednesday night.

The Red Sox came back for a 5-4 win on Monday night before a 10-3 blowout victory last night.

The Tigers are looking to get back up to .500, but they’re still 12-5 at home.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Tigers on Wednesday, May 6.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+145)

Tigers +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline

Red Sox -108

Tigers -112

Total

8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Red Sox vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Sonny Gray (2-1, 4.30 ERA)

Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-2, 5.90 ERA)

Sonny Gray is set to return from a hamstring injury tonight. He had a rough outing two starts ago, allowing five runs on nine hits in four innings against the Twins, then was lifted after 2.2 innings against the Tigers in his last start.

Jack Flaherty had a few solid starts but has now allowed 10 ER on 10 hits in 5.2 innings in his last two starts against the Reds and Rangers. He went 3.1 innings, allowing 2 unearned runs on three hits and six walks with three strikeouts against the Red Sox on April 20.

Red Sox vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, DSN

Red Sox record: 15-21

Tigers record: 18-19

Red Sox vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jack Flaherty UNDER 15.5 Outs (-137)

The Tigers are going to need some length from Flaherty given their injury situation in the starting rotation, but that’s not something that the veteran has been able to give them in recent starts. He’s gone UNDER 13.5 outs, let alone 15.5, in five of his seven starts this season, including three straight.

The right-hander has struggled with free passes this season, issuing multiple in every start, and the Red Sox already chased him after 3.1 innings this season.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

This game really is a toss up as the odds suggest. Neither starter is particularly trustworthy, and neither are these teams’ offenses.

While I don’t think that Flaherty will go more than five innings, I think he’ll be able to keep it a close enough game and give the Tigers a chance to win.

Detroit is still the better team in this matchup overall and at home, so I’ll go with the Tigers in a pick’em.

Pick: Tigers -112

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.