Reds vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 20 (Bet on Berrios)
The Toronto Blue Jays dropped their series opener with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, but they’ll look to bounce back with righty Jose Berrios on the bump.
Cincinnati is chasing several teams in the NL wild card race, and it sits 11.5 games back in the NL Central division entering this matchup. For the Reds to make the playoffs, they’ll need to go on an insane run over the next six weeks.
Oddsmakers have this matchup set pretty evenly, with the Jays sitting as slight favorites at home.
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for this matchup.
Reds vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (-175)
- Reds -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Reds: +120
- Blue Jays: -142
Total
- 8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Reds vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Carson Spiers (4-4, 4.55 ERA)
- Toronto: Jose Berrios (11-9, 3.85 ERA)
Reds vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 7:07 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Ohio, MLB Extra Innings
- Reds record: 61-64
- Blue Jays record: 58-67
Reds vs. Blue Jays Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati Reds
Elly De La Cruz: Star shortstop Elly De La Cruz is a must-watch player every night. He’s hitting .257 with 21 homers and has stolen an insane 59 bases so far in 2024. The Reds are unlikely to make the playoffs this season, but they have a good future with Cruz leading the way.
Toronto Blue Jays
Jose Berrios: This season, Berrios has a 3.85 ERA and a 5.10 Fielding Independent Pitching, not exactly a great profile for a starting pitcher. Still, he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 18 of his 25 starts, giving the Jays a chance most nights.
Reds vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Berriors has been lights out in his last two starts, giving up just eight hits and two earned runs while pitching seven innings in both games.
Even though he doesn’t have the best numbers in 2024, Berriors has led a bad Jays team to a 16-9 record in his 25 starts.
Meanwhile, Spiers has an 8.78 ERA this month, and he was moved to the bullpen in his last outing before being asked to start again on Tuesday.
I’ll rock with the Jays to bounce back from Monday’s loss.
Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (-142)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.