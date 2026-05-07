Reds vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds: Bet on Chicago to Extend Winning Streak to Nine

The Chicago Cubs are the hottest team in Major League Baseball, winning eight games in a row to open up a 3.5-game lead atop the loaded NL Central.

Now, the Cubbies have an afternoon matchup on Thursday, May 7 against the Cincinnati Reds with a chance to pull off a sweep of their four-game set.

Cincinnati has dropped to last place in the NL Central despite being three games over .500, as it has lost six games in a row and eight of its last 10. It turns to young right-hander Rhett Lowder (5.09 ERA) on Thursday to stop the bleeding against one of the best offenses in MLB.

The Cubbies have lefty Shota Imanaga on the mound for his eighth start of the season, and the veteran lefty has some impressive advanced numbers so far in 2026.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this matinee matchup between division rivals.

Reds vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (-126)

Cubs -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline

Reds: +169

Cubs: -207

Total

8.5 (Over -122/Under +102)

Reds vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Cincinnati: Rhett Lowder (3-2, 5.09 ERA)

Chicago: Shota Imanaga (3-2, 2.40 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 7

Time: 2:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Reds.TV

Reds record: 20-17

Cubs record: 25-12

Reds vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Shota Imanaga 6+ Strikeouts (-175)

This season, Imanaga ranks in the 78th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 88th percentile in whiff percentage through seven starts. The lefty has racked up six or more K’s in four outings, and I love this matchup for him against the Reds.

Cincy is averaging 9.3 strikeouts per game this season (27th in MLB), posting the third-highest strikeout percentage in the league.

Imanaga isn’t known for having electric stuff, but he has been able to generate a lot of swings and misses while also ranking in the 98th percentile in chase rate. I wouldn’t be shocked if he reaches six K’s with ease on Thursday afternoon.

Reds vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

I can’t fade the Cubs during this winning streak, especially with the pitching matchup set for Thursday afternoon.

Imanaga ranks in the 85th percentile in expected ERA (2.83), and it seems he’s gotten a little unlucky with the Cubs’ record in his starts (3-4). Chicago has scored three or fewer runs in four of his outings, including two outings where it didn’t score.

Meanwhile, Lowder was rocked in his last start, allowing eight runs in 1.1 innings in a loss to Pittsburgh. He now ranks in the 34th percentile in expected ERA and the 17th percentile in expected batting average against.

The Cubs rank in the top five in MLB in runs scored, batting average, OPS and are No. 2 in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), making them a very tough matchup for the young right-hander.

Chicago has also been dominant at home (17-5) in the 2026 season. The Cubs are worth a look on the run line, especially at plus money, on Thursday.

Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+104 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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