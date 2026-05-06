Reds vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 6

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs are two teams heading in opposite directions right now.

After a fantastic start to the season, the Reds have now lost five in a row, while the Cubs have won seven straight contests.

Chicago has leapfrogged Cincinnati in the standings, and has a chance to take the first three games of this four-game series on Wednesday night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Reds vs. Cubs on Wednesday, May 6.

Reds vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (-149)

Cubs -1.5 (+123)

Moneyline

Reds +144

Cubs -175

Total

8.0 (Over -112/Under -108)

Reds vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Reds: Brady Singer (2-2, 5.57 ERA)

Cubs: Colin Rea (4-1, 4.41 ERA)

Brady Singer is coming off one of his worst starts of the season in Pittsburgh. He allowed four runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings in a 9-1 loss. Prior to that, he had allowed 6 ER in 17.1 IP across three starts against the Giants, Twins, and Tigers.

Colin Rea bounced back from a rough start with 5.1 innings of two-run ball against the Diamondbacks last time out. Outside of 6 ER in 3.1 IP against the Dodgers two starts ago, he’s allowed just 4 ER in 17 IP this season. The Reds beat up Rea twice last year, but the Cubs righthander threw seven innings of one-run ball with 11 strikeouts in his final start against Cincinnati in September.

Reds vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): CINR, MARQ

Reds record: 20-16

Cubs record: 24-12

Reds vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael Busch OVER 1.5 Bases (+162)

Michael Busch has finally found his swing this season. After batting .193 through the end of April, the first baseman is 8 for 17 with a home run, three doubles, and a triple in five games this month.

Busch has actually been hitting well at home all year long. He’s hitting .312 (24 for 77) at Wrigley Field with a .913 OPS as opposed to .111 on the road with a .394 OPS.

Reds vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

I can’t look any way but to the Cubs at home tonight. They’ve been the better team recently and now have the better record overall this season.

On top of that, Rea has been slightly better than Singer this season, and the Cubs’ bullpen ERA of 3.72 is also better than the Reds’ 4.21.

I’m taking the Cubs on the moneyline, but I don’t hate the idea of taking the run line at plus odds if you prefer.

Pick: Cubs -175

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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