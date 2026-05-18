Reds vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 18

The Philadelphia Phillies may be officially back.

They won two of three in Boston then swept the Pirates in Pittsburgh to get back over .500 for the first time since early in the season. They’ll look to stay hot as they return home to face off against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Reds lost two of three in Cleveland after dropping two of three at home to the Nationals.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Reds vs. Phillies on Monday, May 18.

Reds vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (-195)

Phillies -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline

Reds +105

Phillies -126

Total

10.0 (Over -106/Under -113)

Reds vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-1, 8.68 ERA)

Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-4, 6.21 ERA)

Nick Lodolo has struggled in his first two starts of the season. He allowed four runs in 5.1 innings against the Astros, then the Nationals tagged him for five runs in 4 innings last time out. The southpaw threw six three-run innings in a loss to the Phillies last year.

Andrew Painter is looking to build on a solid start last time out. He allowed one run on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts in five innings against the Red Sox. The rookie allowed 19 ER in 18.1 IP in his previous four outings.

Reds vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 18

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): CINR, NBCSP

Reds record: 24-23

Phillies record: 24-23

Reds vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Elly De La Cruz OVER 1.5 Bases (+110)

Elly De La Cruz is heating up for the Reds. He’s currently riding a 10-game hitting streak, going 18 for 43 with one home run and six doubles in that span.

De La Cruz has gone OVER 1.5 bases in nine straight since starting that hitting streak with a single. The switch hitter is slightly better vs. RHP (.307 average) than vs. LHP (.288) as well.

I’ll take these plus odds for De La Cruz to stay hot against an inconsistent rookie starter.

Reds vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

The Phillies are red-hot and return home during a heat wave at Citizens Bank Park. It’s hitting season in Philadelphia, and I’m a bit suprised that the Phillies are only -126 favorites.

While you can’t really trust Painter that much, Lodolo hasn’t been strong in his two starts either.

The Phillies are hot and the Reds are struggling. I’ll back the home team at this cheap price.

Pick: Phillies -126

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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