Reds vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 19

The Philadelphia Phillies are back. After getting a sweep in Pittsburgh over the weekend, they won a back-and-forth affair to open their series against the Cincinnati Reds at home.

Philadelphia has now won five in a row and eight of its last nine games to get to two games over .500 at 25-23. The Phils are 16-4 in their last 20 games since firing Rob Thomson.

On the other hand, the Reds have lost three in a row and five of their last seven games to fall back to .500.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Reds vs. Phillies on Tuesday, May 19.

Reds vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (-168)

Phillies -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Reds +124

Phillies -149

Total

8.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Reds vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Reds: Chase Burns (5-1, 1.87 ERA)

Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (3-3, 5.07 ERA)

Chase Burns has been fantastic during his sophomore season in Cincinnati. Outside of a start in which he allowed 5 ER in 5.1 innings to the Angels, the right-hander has allowed just 6 ER in 47.2 IP. That includes 5 ER in 36.2 IP across his last four outings.

Jesus Luzardo put together a nice start last time out, allowing four hits in six shutout innings against the Red Sox. It was a good bounceback effort after the Rockies tagged him for six runs (five earned) in three innings in his previous start. The southpaw made one start against Cincinnati last season, and he lasted just two innings with the Reds putting up six runs (five earned).

Reds vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 18

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): CINR, NBCSP

Reds record: 24-24

Phillies record: 25-23

Reds vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Spencer Steer OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-112)

Spencer Steer is hot right now and absolutely thrives against left-handed pitching.

Steer is riding a nine-game hitting streak, going 13 for 37 in that span, and he has a hit in 19 of 20 games (25 for 75) dating back to April 28. He’s batting .270 on the season, including .333 vs. left-handed pitching.

The slugger has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in nine straight games and 10 of his last 13. He should do so again tonight against a southpaw.

Reds vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

This is an interesting spot for the Reds. They’ve struggled recently and are just 11-13 on the road, but Burns gives them a great chance to win, especially with Luzardo on the mound for the Phillies.

It’s not an overly strong play, but I have to take Burns and the Reds at this +124 price. I don’t think the Phillies should be this big of favorites given the pitching matchup.

Pick: Reds +124

Register with DraftKings today and get $100 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.