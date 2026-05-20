Reds vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 20

Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action kicks off with a few afternoon games, including the series finale between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:05 p.m. EST.

These teams have split the first two games of this series, and they actually have the same record (25-24) heading into Wednesday’s matchup. The Phillies have shaken off a slow start to the season, winning eight of 10 games to move into second in the NL East standings behind an elite Atlanta team.

Meanwhile, the Reds are in fourth in the NL Central – 4.5 games out of first place – and have a minus-33 run differential in the 2026 season. Cincy may not be a playoff team if that run differential worsens, and oddsmakers have it set as an underdog on Wednesday afternoon.

Andrew Abbott (4.21 ERA) is on the mound for the Reds, and he’s put together a strong month of May, allowing just one run in three starts. He’ll take on Philadelphia righty Aaron Nola (5.91 ERA), who has struggled out of the gate in 2026.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale.

Reds vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (-163)

Phillies -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Reds: +123

Phillies: -148

Total

10 (Over -114/Under -105)

Reds vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Cincinnati: Andrew Abbott (3-2, 4.21 ERA)

Philadelphia: Aaron Nola (2-3, 5.91 ERA)

Reds vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC 10, Reds.TV

Reds record: 25-24

Phillies record: 25-24

Reds vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Elly De La Cruz OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

This season, Reds star Elly De La Cruz is hitting .297 with a .903 OPS, and he’s picked up six extra-base hits over his last seven games.

The star shortstop has elite speed that could turn a single for most players into a double, and he’s batting .302 against right-handed pitching.

Nola has given up more hits (53) than innings pitched (45.2) this season, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Elly has a big game early on in this series finale.

Reds vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

Both of these starters haven’t been great this season, ranking in the 28th percentile (Abbott) and 26th percentile (Nola) in expected ERA. However, I’m buying Abbott’s recent resurgence, as he’s allowed just 11 hits and one run over three outings (16.2 innings).

Meanwhile, Nola has given up three or more runs in six of his last seven outings, including three outings with five or more earned runs allowed.

The Phillies are just 4-5 in Nola’s starts, and he’s failed to get through five innings in back-to-back outings.

Cincy currently outranks Philadelphia in runs scored and OPS this season, and I’m buying the Reds as small underdogs even though Philly has turned things around after a slow start.

If Abbott’s recent stretch is a sign he’s turning his season around, he’s worth backing in the early innings on Wednesday afternoon.

Pick: Reds First 5 Innings Moneyline (+100 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .