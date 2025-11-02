Is Rhamondre Stevenson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Patriots)
The New England Patriots will be without their starting running back on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, as Rhamondre Stevenson has been ruled out with a toe injury.
Week 9 will be the first time this season that Stevenson misses a game, so the Patriots will likely turn to rookie TreVeyon Henderson and third-string back Terrell Jennings as their primary options in the backfield against the Atlanta Falcons.
This season, Stevenson has played 61.8 percent of the snaps for the Patriots, carrying the ball 83 times for 279 yards and three scores. He's also chipped in for the Pats in the passing game, catching 16 of his 19 targets for 169 yards.
Stevenson had seen his three biggest workloads from a rushing perspective (13, 18 and 14 carries) over the last three weeks. So, replacing him won't be easy against this Atlanta defense.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop for the New England running game on Sunday.
Best Patriots Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Falcons
TreVeyon Henderson OVER 54.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
Henderson, a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, should be in line for a major workload for the first time in his NFL career.
So far this season, he's played just 32.3 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps, carrying the ball 53 times for 228 yards and a score. However, he's coming off a big game in Week 8, rushing for 75 yards on a season-high 10 carries.
I think he can carry that momentum into this matchup, as the Falcons rank 27th in the NFL in EPA/Rush and are allowing 4.6 yards per carry in 2025 (the ninth-most in the NFL).
Henderson should see a pretty steady workload in this game, so 54.5 yards is a pretty reasonable line for him to clear on Sunday.
