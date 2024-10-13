Is Rhamondre Stevenson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Patriots)
The New England Patriots will be without a key piece of their offense in Week 6 against the Houston Texans, as running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been ruled out with a foot injury.
Luckily for the Patriots, Stevenson’s issue doesn’t appear to be something that will cause a long-term absence.
Still, it’s unfortunate that the starting running back won’t be able to go in Week 6. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye is making his season debut for the Patriots, and it would have been helpful for New England’s running game to be firing on all cylinders.
As it is, the Patriots are one of the bigger underdogs in the Week 6 slate – even though they are playing Houston at home.
With Stevenson out, Antonio Gibson should see an expanded role for New England in Week 6. Gibson has already seen a good amount of touches in 2024, and he has a lot of explosiveness as a receiver and runner.
Here’s a breakdown of how to target Gibson in the prop market on Sunday afternoon.
Antonio Gibson Prop Bets in NFL Week 6 vs. Texans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +180
Oddsmakers aren’t offering a ton of props for Gibson in this matchup since he has a new quarterback under center and hasn’t gotten an opportunity in the lead role for New England in the 2024 season yet.
Through five games, Gibson has 35 carries for 207 yards (5.9 yards per carry), adding eight catches on nine targets for 86 yards.
Most of his receiving yardage came in one game though, as he caught three balls for 67 yards in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Since Stevenson has been such a workhorse for New England this season, carrying the ball 77 times in five games, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Gibson go OVER his rushing total on Sunday.
The Patriots likely want to ease Maye into NFL action, and the Texans were really tough against the pass last week, holding Josh Allen to just nine completions in 30 attempts.
Houston has been much more susceptible on the ground, allowing 4.8 yards per carry and four rushing scores in five games.
