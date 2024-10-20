Is Rhamondre Stevenson Playing Sunday? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Jaguars)
The New England Patriots reportedly are expecting running back Rhamondre Stevenson to return to action in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Stevenson (questionable) missed the Patriots’ Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans, but the team did not promote a running back from the practice squad for Sunday’s game in London.
Stevenson has been the lead back for the Patriots this season, but he’s also dealt with fumbling issues, leading to some more looks for backup running back Antonio Gibson.
With Drake Maye under center against Jacksonville, the Patriots would love to pick up their second win of the season – and Stevenson in the backfield should give them a better chance of making that happen.
Here’s how oddsmakers view Stevenson in the prop betting market for Week 7.
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Jaguars
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 12.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Rushing Yards: 47.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 14.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +160
It’s interesting to note that in this matchup, Gibson has better odds to find the end zone (+140) than Stevenson, in the eyes of oddsmakers.
However, Stevenson has a much higher rushing yards prop (47.5 to 22.5) than Gibson in this one.
There is some concern that Stevenson could aggravate his foot injury – or find himself benched due to his fumbling – but Jacksonville has given up seven rushing touchdowns so far in 2024.
Stevenson has cleared 47.5 rushing yards in three of his five games, and this will be his first game with Maye under center.
The New England passing attack was more potent last week with Maye at quarterback, and that could open up more on the ground for Stevenson. I don’t mind betting on him to find the end zone – or clear his rushing yards prop – in London.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
