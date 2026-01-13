Road to Super Bowl 60: NFL Divisional Round Picks for Every Game

After a crazy Wild Card Weekend, there are now just eight NFL teams left in contention to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

It's time to move on to the Divisional Round, which means we'll see the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks in action for the first time this postseason.

I have my bets locked in for all six Divisional Round games, so let's dive into them.

NFL Divisional Round Best Bets for Every Game

Bills vs. Broncos Prediction

If you're betting on the Bills, you're betting on Josh Allen to take over the game. He has done it in the majority of their games this season, including in their first playoff game against the Jaguars, but can he do it on the road against an elite Broncos defense?

The Broncos rank fifth in defensive DVOA, eighth in opponent EPA, and first in opponent success rate. They can stop both the run and the pass, ranking first in opponent dropback success rate and second in opponent rush success rate. Not only that, but they've been dominant on the road, sporting a Net Yards per Play of +1.2 at home, compared to the Bills, who are at +0.2 on the road.

Teams have been able to run the ball all over the Bills. They're 31st in opponent rush EPA, and they give up 5.2 yards per carry, which is also the second most in the league. If Denver leans on its run game, this could be a long game for the Bills.

Pick: Broncos +1.5 (-115) via FanDuel

49ers vs. Seahawks Prediction

I'm not denying the Seahawks are the better team, but a spread at over a touchdown seems a tad steep to me, even with George Kittle out for the 49ers.

I have some concerns for the Seahawks' offense that regressed in the second half of the season. They now rank 10th in offensive DVOA, 14th in EPA per play, and eighth in success rate. The 49ers rank second, sixth, and third in those three respective metrics. Sure, the Seahawks' defense is leagues above the 49ers, but is defense alone enough to justify this spread?

Let's remember, the Seahawks are led by a coach in Mike Macdonald, who is making his playoff debut, and a quarterback in Sam Darnold, who has been known to fail to deliver in big games. The 49ers are led by Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan, both of whom have the experience of making it to a Super Bowl.

I think this game will be closer than the spread indicates.

Pick: 49ers +7.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Texans vs. Patriots Prediction

The Texans' defense is good enough to lead them all the way to a Super Bowl. Second in the NFL in DVOA, opponent EPA, and opponent success rate. Their offense has struggled against good defenses themselves, but now they face a Patriots' defense that's in the bottom 10 in a lot of categories.

Despite beating the Chargers last week, the Patriots' offense struggled against one of the best defenses they've faced all season. Now they face an even better defense in the Texans. They may be able to squeak out a win, but I'll take the side with the best defense in football that's getting three points.

Pick: Texans +3 (-120) via DraftKings

Rams vs. Bears Prediction

The Bears' luck is going to run out sooner rather than later. Their late-game heroics and countless coin flips that go their way that result in them squeaking out wins against superior teams can't take them all the way to a Super Bowl, especially now that they face a team in the Rams that won't make the mistakes of the other teams they've faced on this one.

The Rams remain arguably the most complete team in football. They're the only team that ranks inside the top 10 in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play, and they're second in total DVOA and Net Yards per Play. By comparison, the Bears are 21st in net yards per play and 16th in DVOA.

The Rams are the far better team, and they'll prove it on Sunday.

Pick: Rams -3.5 (-112) via DraftKings

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

