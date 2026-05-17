Road to the NBA Finals: NBA Playoff Predictions, Picks for Cavaliers vs. Pistons in Game 7

It doesn’t get any better than a Game 7, and the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers are getting a second taste at one this postseason on Sunday night.

Detroit already won a series in seven games, coming back from a 3-1 deficit against the Orlando Magic in the first round, taking Game 7 at home. Now, the Pistons are favored on Sunday to do the same thing to Cleveland, which blew a close-out game at home on Friday night in Game 6.

The Cavs went to seven games in the first round as well, knocking off the Toronto Raptors, but this time they have to win on the road in Game 7. That could be a problem for Donovan Mitchell and company, as the Cavs are just 1-5 on the road in these playoffs.

During the 206 NBA Playoffs, I’ve taken on a challenge to bet on every single game, and the rules for the “Road to the NBA Finals” are pretty straightforward:

Bet on every game through the play-in tournament and playoffs

Bet can be a spread, total, moneyline, player prop or game prop

ENJOY POSTSEASON BASKETBALL!

For tonight’s Game 7, I’m eyeing a player prop as my favorite bet with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line for the Cavs and Pistons.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cade Cunningham OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+111)

Detroit star Cade Cunningham isn’t known as a knockdown 3-point shooter, but he’s certainly been one in the playoffs in 2026.

The All-Star guard has knocked down 43.2 percent of his attempts (41-for-95) heading into Game 7 against Cleveland, and he could be undervalued with this prop set at plus money on Sunday.

Cade has taken 10 3-pointers in back-to-back games, going 6-for-10 and 5-for-10 from deep in those matchups. Plus, he’s made at least three shots from beyond the arc in three games in this series and eight of his 13 games this postseason.

So, why not take him in Game 7?

The Cavs have tried to double the All-NBA guard more in recent games, but Cade is going to be able to pull up and get 3-pointers since most defenses want to keep him out of the paint. Even though he shot just 34.2 percent from 3 in the regular season, Cunningham has been confident with his 3-point shot in the postseason, taking over seven per game.

During the regular season, Cleveland really struggled to defend the 3-ball ranking 26th in the league in opponent 3s made per game and opponent 3-point percentage. In the playoffs, opponents are shooting 38.0 percent from deep against the Cavs (14th out of 16 teams).

I’m buying Cade, who should play a ton of minutes on Sunday, to have a big Game 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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