Road to the NBA Finals: NBA Playoff Predictions, Picks for Every Game on Friday

It’s officially May, and the NBA is treating us to an all-time playoff slate with three Game 6 matchups on Friday:

Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic (Magic lead 3-2)

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors (Cavs lead 3-2)

Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets (Lakers lead 3-2)

The No. 1-seeded Pistons, No. 5-seeded Rockets and No. 5-seeded Raptors are all looking to extend their seasons, while the Magic and Lakers have a chance to complete massive upsets in the first round. L.A. is the higher seed, but Houston was a -650 favorite in this first-round series with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves injured.

Now, Kevin Durant and Doncic are both out while Reaves has returned for the Lakers, who are small underdogs in Game 6. L.A. is the only road team that is set as a dog in this three-game slate.

This postseason, I’ve taken on the challenge of betting on every single NBA playoff game in SI Betting’s Road to the NBA Finals. The rules are pretty simple, and there’s a ton at stake on Friday night.

Bet on every game through the play-in tournament and playoffs

Bet can be a spread, total, moneyline, player prop or game prop

ENJOY POSTSEASON BASKETBALL!

I’m eyeing a side and two player props on Friday, including a pick for Reaves in his second game back in the lineup.

Orlando Magic +3.5 (-110) vs. Detroit Pistons

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Orlando is a worthwhile bet at home:

Are the Pistons really going to complete a 3-1 comeback?

Detroit needs to win two games to make it happen, but it’s only happened 13 times (under 5.0 percent) in NBA history. So, if the betting market is going to give me a chance to take the Magic as underdogs, I’m going to take it.

History suggests Orlando will win one of the next two games, and it covered as a 9.5-point underdog in Game 5.

The Magic are 9-4 against the spread as home underdogs, including two outright wins in this series. Meanwhile, Detroit is 13-20 against the spread when favored on the road.

It took 45 points (and 44 minutes) from Cade Cunningham for the Pistons to squeak by Orlando at home, and even with Franz Wagner banged up, I believe the Magic can win this game outright. The Pistons have still not gotten a ton of production from Jalen Duren, and I’m not counting on a 20-plus point showing from Tobias Harris on the road.

I’ll take the points in Game 6 – and likely will again on Sunday if there is a Game 7.

Donovan Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-159)

Donovan Mitchell averaged 3.2 made 3-pointers during the regular season, and he has knocked down at least three shots from beyond the arc in four of his five games.

Mitchell is averaging over eight attempts from beyond the arc per game in this series, and the only game he failed to clear this total, he shot 1-for-7 from deep in Game 3.

The Cavs are relying on Mitchell to take 20 shots per game in this series, and I don’t see his role changing in Game 6. Even in the Cavs offense struggling in Game 4, Mitchell still went 4-for-12 from deep and finished with 20 points.

Austin Reaves OVER 23.5 Points (-115)

Lakers guard Austin Reaves made his first appearance of the 2026 playoffs in Game 5, and he struggled shooting the ball, finishing 4-for-16 from the field.

Despite that, Reaves came away with 22 points, knocking down 12 of his 13 shots from the free-throw line.

The biggest takeaway from this game is Reaves’ usage. He played over 30 minutes in the game and was the clear focal point on offense when he was on the floor.

During the regular season, the star guard averaged 23.3 points per game, and if he shoots slightly better on Friday he should clear this total. The Lakers clearly are going to lean more into playing Reaves than Luke Kennard (one point in Game 5) going forward in this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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