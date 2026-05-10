Road to the NBA Finals: NBA Playoff Predictions, Picks for Knicks-76ers, Spurs-Timberwolves on Sunday

Game 4 is usually a major swing game in a playoff series, but that may be the case in only one of the two matchups on Sunday, May 10.

The San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves have played a fun conference semifinal matchup to date, and Victor Wembanyama (39 points in Game 3) is looking to give the Spurs a 3-1 series lead on Sunday. The Wolves are underdogs at home, but they have won three playoff games at home this season and upset Denver in the first round.

So, bettors may not want to count Anthony Edwards and company out.

In the afternoon on Sunday, the other conference semifinal matchup – New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers – doesn’t have nearly as much at stake.

The Knicks took a 3-0 series lead on Friday, and they’re small favorites on the road to pull off a sweep on Sunday. Still, that doesn’t mean we can’t bet on that matchup!

This postseason, I started a challenge to bet on every game in the NBA playoffs – the Road to the NBA Finals challenge.

So, it’s only right to keep it going for these Game 4 matchups on Sunday. First, a quick refresher on the rules for this series:

Bet on every game through the play-in tournament and playoffs

Bet can be a spread, total, moneyline, player prop or game prop

ENJOY POSTSEASON BASKETBALL!

On Sunday, I’m taking player props for Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama, who have been terrific in these playoffs.

Jalen Brunson OVER 5.5 Assists (-149)

New York star Jalen Brunson averaged 6.8 assists per game in the regular season, and he’s still putting up 6.1 assists per game in the playoffs heading into Game 4 against Philadelphia.

The Knicks star is averaging just 8.8 potential assists per game in the playoffs, but he’s put up six and nine dimes in back-to-back games. Philly has decided to blitz Brunson on ball screens, and the Knicks guard has made some great decisions getting out of them.

With Mikal Bridges rolling in this series, Brunson has multiple outlets to find when the 76ers send two his way.

Even though he’s only averaging 6.1 assists per game in the playoffs, Brunson has six or more dimes in six of his nine games this postseason.

Victor Wembanyama 12+ Rebounds (-169)

In today’s NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – I broke down why Wembanyama is a solid prop target in Game 4:

This postseason, Wemby is averaging 17.1 rebound chances per game, and he’s grabbed 15 rebounds in three straight games in the series with Minnesota.

Since returning from a concussion in Game 4 against Portland, Wembanyama has at least 12 boards in every game (five games) while playing over 34 minutes per night.

There’s no doubt that the Spurs star can dominate the glass with his size, and he averaged 11.5 rebounds per game in the regular season despite playing less than 30 minutes per game.

The Timberwolves are the No. 2 rebounding team in the playoffs (based on rebound percentage), but they haven’t slowed down Wemby in this series. I’ll gladly take him to get 12 or more boards for the sixth game in a row, and he could be worth a look in a rebound ladder in Game 4.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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