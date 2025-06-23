Rocket Classic Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Detroit Golf Club
The signature events are in the books for the 2025 PGA Tour season, but we still have plenty of great golf to be played, starting with the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club today.
Some big names are teeing it up this week, including Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, and last week's winner, Keegan Bradley.
Let's dive into the top odds to win this week and then I'll break down my best bets.
Rocket Classic odds
Top 15 odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Collin Morikawa +1200
- Patrick Cantlay +1400
- Keegan Bradley +1600
- Ben Griffin +2000
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Cameron Young +3000
- Wyndham Clark +3000
- Luke Clanton +3300
- Max Greyserman +3500
- Rickie Fowler +3500
- Harry Hall +4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
- Akshay Bhatia +4500
- Davis Thompson +4500
- Keith Mitchell +4500
Rocket Classic how to watch
- Thursday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1 p.m.–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 1 p.m.–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (CBS)
Rocket Classic purse
- Date: Thursday, June 26–Sunday, June 29
- Where: Detroit Golf Club North Course
- Purse: $9.6 million ($1.728 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Cameron Davis
Rocket Classic notable golfers
Collin Morikawa: Collin Morikawa is the rightful favorite this week as the most skilled golfer in the field, but he has struggled of late. He hasn't finished inside the top 10 since a T10 finish at The Players Championship in March. If there's an event he can break the slump and win, it's an event like the Rocket Classic with a below-average field. Let's see if he can at least put himself in contention on the weekend.
Cameron Davis: Sometimes there's a course that fits a golfer's eye, and they find success annually, and this could be that course for Cameron Davis, who has won here twice, both in 2021 and 2024, as well as finishing T17 or better in 2022 and 2023. He hasn't been in good form of late, but maybe it's time for him to find his form at a course he's extremely comfortable at.
Rocket Classic Best Bets
Harry Hall +4000 via BetMGM
Harry Hall comes into this event ranking fifth in the field in total strokes gained over the past three months, and he's also fourth on the PGA Tour in birdie average, averaging 4.44 per round. Both those things bode well for him coming into this event, especially off a T9 finish at the Travelers Championship, which had a much stronger field.
His odds should be much shorter than they are, so I'd recommend jumping on him at 40-1 while you still can.
Keith Mitchell +4500 via BetMGM
I know betting on Cashmere Keith to win an event is always a risky proposal considering his inability to play well on the weekend, but I can't look past him at his 45-1 price tag this week. Keegan Bradley, Ben Griffin, and Patrick Cantlay are the only three golfers in the field this week who have gained more strokes per round than Mitchell over the past three months.
He's also a great course fit with his distance and and accuracy off the tee.
While he may not have the ability to win a major or a signature event, if he's going to win one in 2025, it's going to be at an event with a less-than-stellar field.
Emiliano Grillo +8000 via BetMGM
Emiliano Grillo has quietly been playing some fantastic golf, recording four straight top 25 finishes, including a T19 at the U.S. Open, where he gained strokes in all four major areas. He also enters this week ranking inside the top 50 on the PGA Tour in both approach play and putting.
In a below-average field, a golfer like Grillo should have much shorter odds than 80-1 based on how he's been playing of late. I'll jump at the chance to bet on him at 80-1 in Detroit.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!