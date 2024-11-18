Rockets vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Monday, Nov. 18
The Milwaukee Bucks are just 4-9 this season and coming off a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday when they take on the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
Houston blew out the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, but can it take both ends of a back-to-back?
Sitting at 10-4, the Rockets look like one of the better teams in the West this season, playing a young, deep rotation and posting the No. 3 defensive rating and No. 5 net rating in the NBA.
Can the Bucks, who should get Damian Lillard (probable) back from concussion protocol on Monday, get back on track with a win?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best props to bet and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Rockets vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets +3.5 (-112)
- Bucks -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rockets: +136
- Bucks: -162
Total
- 223.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rockets vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Rockets record: 10-4
- Bucks record: 4-9
Rockets vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Damian Lillard – probable
- Ryan Rollins – out
- Khris Middleton – out
Best NBA Prop Bets for Rockets vs. Bucks
Houston Rockets Prop Bets
- Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-142)
So far this season, Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 7.1 boards per game, clearing 5.5 rebounds in 10 of his 14 games. He’s also soared past this number in four of his last five games, grabbing at least seven boards in all four of those matchups.
The Bucks are just 24th in the NBA in rebounding percentage, so there should be plenty of chances for the Rockets to hit the glass in this one. Smith’s role is pretty set in stone – he’s started every game this season – so I love getting him at this number on Monday.
Milwaukee Bucks Prop Bets
- Damian Lillard OVER 23.5 Points (-125)
Can we expect a big game from Dame in his return from a concussion?
Yes, Houston is the No. 3 defense in the NBA right now, but Lillard is averaging 26.0 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from 3. He’s picked up 24 or more points in six of his 10 games.
He did hit a shooting slump, going 10-for-30 over his two games before the concussion, but I think this is a prime buy-low spot for Dame.
Rockets vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
Is there a single scenario where we can trust the Bucks as favorites right now?
Milwaukee is just 4-8-1 against the spread this season, and it lost outright on Saturday as a road favorite against the Charlotte Hornets.
Meanwhile, Houston has been one of the best teams in the NBA at 10-4 – 9-5 against the spread – to open the 2024-25 campaign.
Even with Lillard back, there are still a ton of concerns for the Bucks, who rank just 17th in defensive rating and 19th in offensive rating.
Outside of Giannis and Lillard, it’s hard to tell where the Bucks are going to get offensive production from on a nightly basis, and now they’re tasked with beating one of the toughest defenses in the NBA.
I’ll gladly take the points with Houston even on the second night of a back-to-back.
Pick: Rockets +3.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
