Rockets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 27
Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets have won eight of their last 10 games and are looking to hold on to the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference when they take on the Boston Celtics on Monday night.
Boson – the No. 2 seed in the East – hasn’t been as dominant as last season, but it suddenly has a path to the No. 1 seed in the conference with the Cleveland Cavaliers losing three straight and five of their last 10 games.
These teams met earlier this month in Houston, and the C’s pulled out a blowout win, holding Houston under 90 points in the process.
Ime Udoka will look to avoid another embarrassing loss to his former team, and the Rockets have been playing better as of late – especially on offense. Over their last 10 games, the Rockets are No. 3 in the NBA in offensive rating.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Rockets vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets +6.5 (-110)
- Celtics -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rockets: +210
- Celtics: -258
Total
- 222.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Rockets vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 27
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, NBC Sports Boston
- Rockets record: 30-14
- Celtics record: 32-14
Rockets vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Jack McVeigh – out
- Jabari Smith Jr. – out
- Cam Whitmore – questionable
Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- Anton Watson – out
- Al Horford – questionable
- Derrick White – questionable
Rockets vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-130)
Since entering the starting lineup, Rockets wing Amen Thompson has been elite on the glass.
Thompson is averaging 11.0 rebounds per game over his last 13 matchups, picking up double-digit boards in nine of those 13 games. On top of that, Thompson has 30 rebounds over his last two games.
Boston is also just 19th in the league in opponent rebounds per game this season.
Boston Celtics Best Prop Bet
- Jayson Tatum UNDER 25.5 Points (-110)
Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.1 points per game this season, but he was held to just 20 points (on 7-for-19 shooting) against Houston earlier this season. On top of that, Tatum has failed to score more than 25.5 points in seven of his last nine games.
Houston has a ton of elite wing defenders to throw at Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and the C’s star forward is shooting just 42.7 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from 3 this month. I think he’s a fade candidate on Monday.
Rockets vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Houston has been elite as a road underdog this season, covering the spread in five of eight games (5-2-1 ATS), and it has a top five defense in the league this season.
Meanwhile, Boston has been awful against the spread when favored at home (8-15), and it’s just 10th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games.
While that’s not bad, that’s a fall off from where Boston has been this season, Plus, if Derrick White or Al Horford misses this game, Houston has more depth than the C’s – even if its top-line talent isn’t nearly as good.
Now, the Celtics did blow the Rockets out by 23 earlier this month, but Thompson missed that game due to a suspension and Tari Eason was also inactive (Jabari Smith was as well, but he won’t play on Monday).
Those are arguably the two best wing defenders Houston has, and they should draw the Tatum and Brown assignments when in the game tonight.
I’ll gladly take Houston to cover with the spread sitting just outside two possessions.
Pick: Rockets +6.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.