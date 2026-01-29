Rockets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 29

The Houston Rockets are right back in action on Thursday night in Atlanta after a home loss to the Spurs last night.

Atlanta was also in action last night, upsetting the Celtics with a 117-106 win in Boston. The Hawks have now won four straight games and are looking to get back up to .500, but it’s just 9-13 at home on the year.

The Rockets swept the two-game series last year, winning 100-86 in Atlanta and 121-114 at home.

The oddsmakers have the Hawks as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Rockets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets -3.5 (-108)

Hawks +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Rockets: -162

Hawks: +136

Total

223.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Rockets vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 29

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, FDSN SE-ATL

Hawks record: 24-25

Rockets vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Tristen Newton – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Dorian Finney-Smith – out

Hawks Injury Report

N’Faly Dante – out

Onyeka Okongqu – questionable

Zaccharie Risacher – questionable

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Rockets vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Dyson Daniels’ points per game has taken a hit this season, but he’s making up for it in other ways. He’s averaging a career-high 6.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season, after recording 5.9 boards and 4.4 dimes per game last year.

The Hawks guard has been stuffing the stat sheet as of late. He has at least 13 rebounds plus assists in two straight games, four of five, eight of 10, and 14 of his last 18 games overall. The Rockets might be able to slow him down a bit, but this number is still attainable at a fair -115 price.

Rockets vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

The Rockets have responded well to losses this season, especially in the first half of a back-to-back. Just this month, they lost the first half of a back-to-back against the Thunder and 76ers before bouncing back with wins over Minnesota and in Detroit the next night.

In the Hawks’ only back-to-back this month, they upset the Knicks in New York before losing by 17 in Toronto.

The better team usually prevails in this type of situation, and the Rockets have plenty of experience doing so. I’m surprised this spread is so small for Houston tonight.

Pick: Rockets -3.5 (-108)

