Rockets vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 21
The Houston Rockets have no hope of catching the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference, but they still need a strong finish to the year of they want to hold on to the No. 2 seed.
Thankfully, they have a favorable matchup ahead of them on Friday night against a Miami Heat team that has lost nine straight games.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interconference showdown.
Rockets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Rockets -5.5 (-110)
- Heat +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rockets -220
- Heat +180
Total
- 215.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Rockets vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Rockets record: 45-25
- Heat record: 29-40
Rockets vs. Heat Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Amen Thompson, F - GTD
- Reed Sheppard, G - Out
Heat Injury Report
- Andrew Wiggins, SF - Game Time Decision
- Nikola Jovic, F - Out
- Dru Smith, G - Out For Season
Rockets vs. Heat Best Prop Bet
- Tyler Herro UNDER 2.5 Three-Pointers Made (+115) via BetMGM
The Rockets aren't a team you can drain a ton of threes against. 33.4% of the points scored against the Rockets come from three-point shots, the third lowest mark in the NBA. They also rank inside the top 10 in opponent three-point field goal percentage.
Tyler Herro has recorded 3+ three-pointers just twice in his last seven games, so we're going to take the UNDER 2.5 at plus-money on him tonight.
Rockets vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
I'm going to take the points with the Heat in this one. They've lost nine-straight games, but I find it hard to lay points on a Rockets team that's playing on the road and is ranking just 26th in the NBA in effective field goal percentage this season.
The biggest advantage for the Rockets this season is grabbing offensive rebounds, a stat they lead the league in by over 2%. They may not be able to take advantage of that against a Miami team that's 11th in defensive rebounding and grabs 76.7% of defensive rebounds on on their home court.
I'll back the better shooting Heat team to snap back into form tonight.
Pick: Heat +5.5 (-110) via BetMGM
