Rockets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 22
The Houston Rockets pursuit of a Southwest Division title continues on the second night of a back-to-back in Utah against the rebuilding Jazz.
After beating the Timberwolves at home to start the post All-Star break push, the Rockets are in Utah to face the Jazz in hopes of keeping up with the Grizzlies in the division. Can Houston take care of business on the road and cover the spread?
Let’s get you ready for Saturday night hoops below.
Rockets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rockets: -8 (-110)
- Jazz: +8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -310
- Jazz: +250
Total: 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN
- Rockets Record: 35-21
- Jazz Record: 13-42
Rockets vs. Jazz Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- Cody Zeller - not with team - OUT
- Fred VanVleet - ankle - OUT
Utah Jazz
- Collin Sexton - ankle - OUT
- Taylor Hendricks - leg - OUT
Rockets vs. Jazz Best Prop Bets
Houston Rockets
Amen Thompson OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-142)
Even with the return of Jabari Smith Jr, Thompson has not sacrificed his playing time, logging 40 minutes in the Rockets Friday night win. Sure, it’s a back-to-back, but his spot in the rotation is set at this point.
When Thompson plays 30 minutes or more, he is hauling in nearly 10 rebounds per game, and now will play a poor Jazz team that is also on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Jazz are a quality rebounding team, top 10 in the league in opponents rebounds per game, but Thompson has proven to be one of the most effective rebounders in the NBA this season and is second on the team in rebound chances since the start of January with 15 per game.
Utah Jazz
Keyonte George UNDER 18.5 Points (-122)
George is averaging 16 points per game on the year and over 17 since the start of February, but this is baking in a big uptick in production from someone who is on the second night of a back-to-back and facing an elite Rockets defense.
George has been up-and-down all season, but is fresh off a 20 point effort against the Thunder in a loss. While his rotation spot is secure, his scoring isn’t necessarily as he has seen a steady uptick in his facilitating of late, averaging about seven assists in February from five in January.
I’ll fade George as a scorer on Saturday night.
Rockets vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Even on the second night of a back-to-back for both, I’m going to side with the over between these two teams.
The Jazz offense has proven capable, even in its rebuild, and has most of its roster available for this one as of this writing. Since the start of February, the team is 17th in points per 100 possessions. While Houston is an elite defense, at home, I’m going to trust Utah to put up its fair share of points to help get this game over the total.
Meanwhile, the Rockets defense is immensely talented, but we have seen the team slip of late on that side of the ball, 12th in points allowed per 100 possessions since the start of February and just allowed 115 points to the Timberwolves on Friday night.
The Jazz have been a team willing to run all season, and with the total skewing towards an average total, I’ll go with the over on the second night of a back-to-back.
PICK: OVER 227.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
