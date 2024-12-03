Rockets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Houston Rockets have clinched West Group A in the NBA Cup heading into their fourth and final Group Play matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
Sacramento is 0-3 in NBA Cup play, and it could fall to 0-4 against a Houston team that has yet to lose in West Group A.
Houston is coming off a major win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, and it’s gotten off to a fast start in the 2024-25 season – a sign that it may be ahead of schedule when it comes to being a contender (last year’s Thunder ring a bell?).
Meanwhile, the Kings enter this season at 9-12 overall and they’ve dropped seven of their last 10 games despite adding DeMar DeRozan to their core in the offseason.
Oddsmakers have this game set as a pick’em, but can we trust the Kings against one of the West’s best teams through the first month of the season?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my favorite bet for this NBA Cup matchup.
Rockets vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rockets +1 (-112)
- Kings -1 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -108
- Kings: -112
Total
- 226 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rockets vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Space City Home Network
- Rockets record: 15-6
- Kings record: 9-12
Rockets vs. Kings Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Cam Whitmore – out
- Nate Williams – out
- N’Faly Dante – out
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Mason Jones – out
- Trey Lyles – out
- Kevin Huerter – questionable
Rockets vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
- Jalen Green OVER 17.5 Points (-125)
To understand Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green’s season, you just need to look at his last three games. He’s scored 9, 41 and 9 points in his last three games. So, there’s a ton of volatility when it comes to this prop tonight.
Still, I think Green should be able to clear 17.5 points against the Kings’ No. 17 defense. He’s picked up 18 or more points in 11 of 21 games this season and is averaging 18.9 points per game.
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-154)
DeRozan has five or more rebounds in five of his last six games, so I’ll gladly take the OVER on his rebounds prop at 3.5 on Tuesday.
DeRozan comes into this matchup averaging 4.2 rebounds per game on the season, clearing this prop nine times in 16 games.
Rockets vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
It’s really hard to justify fading the Rockets in this game, as they rank No. 4 in the NBA in net rating and No. 2 in defensive rating.
Meanwhile, the Kings are just 15th in the NBA in net rating, and they’ve been outscored by 29 points in their three NBA Cup games so far this season.
Houston is an NBA-best 15-6 against the spread this season while the Kings are 7-13-1 against the spread and an NBA-worst 2-8-1 against the spread at home.
Maybe this is a trap game for the Rockets, but it also could put them as the No. 1 seed in the West from the NBA Cup depending upon their margin of victory.
After knocking off OKC on Sunday, I think Houston is primed for another win on Tuesday night.
Pick: Rockets Moneyline (-108)
