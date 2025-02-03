Rockets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 3
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are looking to rebound from a tough loss on Saturday to the Los Angeles Lakers when they take on another contender in the Western Conference – the Houston Rockets – on Monday.
New York may not have OG Anunoby (questionable, foot sprain) for the first time this season after he went down in the loss to L.A.. The Knicks, who have thrived at home this season going 17-9, have been under .500 in the 31 games that Anunoby has missed since he was acquired in a trade last season.
Houston, which has dropped back-to-back games, is looking to remain in the mix for a top-three seed in the West. While the Rockets are a young team, they have shown that they can compete with just about anyone this season, posting the sixth-best against the spread record in the NBA.
Houston also has a ton of impressive young players, and head coach Ime Udoka has turned this squad into a defensive juggernaut in the 2024-25 campaign. The Knicks, on the other hand, have spent nearly the entire season with a top-three offensive rating in the league.
So, who has the edge on Monday night?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Rockets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets +5 (-105)
- Knicks -5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rockets: +180
- Knicks: -218
Total
- 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockets vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Rockets record: 32-16
- Knicks record: 32-17
Rockets vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Fred VanVleet – out
- Jabari Smith Jr. – out
- Jack McVeigh – out
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Jock Landale – doubtful
- Alperen Sengun – questionable
Knicks Injury Report
- OG Anunoby – questionable
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Josh Hart – questionable
- Pacome Dadiet – out
Rockets vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 29.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Rockets wing Amen Thompson has quickly become one of the best young defenders in the NBA, and he’s starting to showcase more and more of an offensive game since being added to the starting lineup in place of Jabari Smith Jr.
As a starter this season, Thompson is averaging 17.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field. The former lottery pick has seen his usage on offense increase, taking 13 or more shots in six of his last seven games.
With Sengun questionable and VanVleet out on Monday, Thompson could be in line for a major role. He’s cleared 29.5 points, rebounds and assists in eight of his 13 games since Jan. 1, averaging 17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game over that stretch.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mikal Bridges OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
So far this season, Mikal Bridges is averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from 3. The 3-and-D wing leads the NBA in minutes per game and is taking over 15 shots per game – a role that could expand if Anunoby sits on Monday.
Bridges has scored 17 or more points in nine of his 16 games since Jan. 1, averaging 18.4 points per game over that stretch.
He’s the Knick that I would buy in this matchup if Anunoby sits, especially since his prop line is set well below his season average.
Rockets vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
While the Rockets are coming off back-to-back losses, they still remain the best team in the NBA against the spread as a road underdog (7-2-1) this season.
Houston’s defense is one of the best in the NBA, and it may be able to keep the Knicks’ elite offense in check – especially with Anunoby banged up.
The Knicks have thrived with Anunoby in the lineup over the last two seasons, posting a 52-20 record after Saturday’s loss to Los Angeles.
However, when Anunoby sits – including the playoffs – the Knicks are just 14-17 straight up. There’s no doubt that the two-way impact Anunoby makes is enormous, and the Knicks don’t really have an easy way to replace him in their rotation if he doesn’t go on Monday.
Houston’s plethora of lanky wings should help it keep a fresh defender on Jalen Brunson at all times, and I’m not sold on the Knicks defending well enough (they allow the highest opponent 3-point percentage in the NBA) to cover here.
I’ll take the points with Houston.
Pick: Rockets +5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.