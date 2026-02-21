Rockets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 21

The Houston Rockets and New York Knicks had opposite results on Thursday night coming out of the All-Star break. Houston took care of business in Charlotte, while the Knicks were upset at home by the shorthanded Pistons. The two will battle Saturday night on ABC.

New York has now alternated losses and wins in its last five games, while Houston has won three of its last four.

This will be the first meeting this season between these two teams after the home sides were victorious in their two matchups last year.

The oddsmakers have the Knicks as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.

Rockets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Rockets +2.5 (-112)

Knicks -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Rockets: +120

Knicks: -142

Total

212.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Rockets vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 21

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Rockets record: 34-20

Knicks record: 36-21

Rockets vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Tristen Newton – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Knicks Injury Report

Pacome Dadiet – questionable

Trey Jemison III – questionable

Dillon Jones – questionable

Miles McBride – out

Kevin McCullar Jr. – questionable

Rockets vs. Knicks Player to Watch

Kevin Durant, Small Forward, Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant is still getting it done in his age-37 season. His 26.0 points per game rank 11th in the NBA, and while 4.4 assists may not seem like that many, that ranks him 44th in the league. The veteran is shooting 51% from the field, including 40.4% from deep this season, and came out of the break with a 35-point performance in Charlotte.

Durant loves the spotlight, and he’s averaging 29.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in 25 games against the Knicks this season. Keep an eye on him on Saturday night.

Rockets vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Knicks have been a tough team to get a read on recently. They struggled to adjust against a Pistons team that was missing two big men, resulting in a double-digit home loss on Thursday night. New York has been able to come up big in big spots, though, and is 21-8 at home this season.

While Houston is just 16-13 on the road, they’ve won five straight away games, including in Oklahoma City before the break.

Until the Knicks prove that they can be relied on consistently, I’m going to look the other way. Give me the Rockets outright on Saturday night at MSG.

Pick: Rockets moneyline (+120)

