Rockets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 21
The Houston Rockets and New York Knicks had opposite results on Thursday night coming out of the All-Star break. Houston took care of business in Charlotte, while the Knicks were upset at home by the shorthanded Pistons. The two will battle Saturday night on ABC.
New York has now alternated losses and wins in its last five games, while Houston has won three of its last four.
This will be the first meeting this season between these two teams after the home sides were victorious in their two matchups last year.
The oddsmakers have the Knicks as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.
Rockets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rockets +2.5 (-112)
- Knicks -2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rockets: +120
- Knicks: -142
Total
- 212.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rockets vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 21
- Time: 8:30 p.m.
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Rockets record: 34-20
- Knicks record: 36-21
Rockets vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Pacome Dadiet – questionable
- Trey Jemison III – questionable
- Dillon Jones – questionable
- Miles McBride – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – questionable
Rockets vs. Knicks Player to Watch
Kevin Durant, Small Forward, Houston Rockets
Kevin Durant is still getting it done in his age-37 season. His 26.0 points per game rank 11th in the NBA, and while 4.4 assists may not seem like that many, that ranks him 44th in the league. The veteran is shooting 51% from the field, including 40.4% from deep this season, and came out of the break with a 35-point performance in Charlotte.
Durant loves the spotlight, and he’s averaging 29.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in 25 games against the Knicks this season. Keep an eye on him on Saturday night.
Rockets vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
The Knicks have been a tough team to get a read on recently. They struggled to adjust against a Pistons team that was missing two big men, resulting in a double-digit home loss on Thursday night. New York has been able to come up big in big spots, though, and is 21-8 at home this season.
While Houston is just 16-13 on the road, they’ve won five straight away games, including in Oklahoma City before the break.
Until the Knicks prove that they can be relied on consistently, I’m going to look the other way. Give me the Rockets outright on Saturday night at MSG.
Pick: Rockets moneyline (+120)
