Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Christmas Day
Both the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers are struggling as of late heading into their Christmas Day matchup, and there’s a chance a star player could sit out this game.
Lakers guard Luka Doncic (lower leg contusion) sat out the team’s loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Thursday’s contest. On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Doncic is likely to suit up in this game.
Doncic has been an MVP candidate this season, but the Lakers’ defense has been a major issue in recent weeks, leading to a 5-5 stretch over their last 10 games.
Meanwhile, Houston has won just four of its last 10 games, losing a ton of easy games in the month of December.
As a result, Kevin Durant and the Rockets have fallen to sixth in the Western Conference, and they’re just 9-8 on the road after a strong start to the campaign.
Despite that, oddsmakers have set the Rockets as favorites in this game, as they look to hand legend LeBron James a loss on Christmas.
James has turned in some crazy Christmas Day performances in his career, including a 31-point, 10-assist game against Golden State last year.
Can the Lakers snap a two-game skid and pull off an upset win?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this holiday matchup in L.A.
Rockets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rockets -2.5 (-110)
- Lakers +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -135
- Lakers: +114
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockets vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 25
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN
- Rockets record: 17-10
- Lakers record: 19-9
Rockets vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Alperen Sengun – questionable
- Jae’Sean Tate – questionable
- Dorian Finney-Smith – questionable
- Fred VanVleet – out
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – questionable
- Rui Hachimura – probable
- Gabe Vincent – out
- Jaxson Hayes – questionable
Rockets vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- LeBron James OVER 19.5 Points (-118)
In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting, I broke down why bettors should trust James to have yet another strong showing on Christmas:
After a slow start to the season (James missed the beginning of the season with sciatica), James is averaging 26.8 points per game over his last six matchups, scoring over 20 points in five of those games.
He’s now up to 20.4 points per game for the season, shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from 3. His 3-point shooting is likely going to improve, and he could see a few more touches with Austin Reaves (calf) and Luka Doncic (leg contusion) both banged up.
Reaves returned to the lineup on Tuesday, but he was on a clear minutes limit in a loss to Phoenix.
In his career, James has averaged 26.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 19 games on Christmas, and he’s scored 20 or more points in 15 of those games, including a 31-point showing against Golden State in 2024.
I’m buying the NBA’s all-time leading scorer at such a low number on Thursday.
Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are struggling as of late, so I don’t love either side with the spread this close.
Instead, I’m fading the Lakers’ defense, which has been downright awful over the last 10 games.
L.A has slipped to 24th in the league in defensive rating this season, and it’s 28th over its last 10 games. Only the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards have been worst over that 10-game stretch, and it’s caused the Lakers to drop half of those games.
Houston, despite some recent struggles, still ranks third in the NBA in offensive rating, 11th in effective field goal percentage and is first in offensive rebounding rate.
L.A. has given up a ton of points to worse offenses this season, and Houston is averaging 120.5 points per game for the season – the third-most in the NBA.
I think this line is a steal on Christmas night.
Pick: Rockets Team Total OVER 116.5 Points (-105 at DraftKings)
