Rockets vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 26

The Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic have had eerily similar results as of late.

Both teams have won two games in a row, three of their last four, and five of their last seven contests. Houston’s last two wins were home blowouts against lowly opponents, though, while Orlando ended a road trip out west with upset wins over the Clippers and Lakers.

This will be the Magic’s fourth game in six nights as they return home. That’s a tough spot for any team, but especially when you’re flying across the country through three time zones.

Houston isn’t in a great situation either, though. They played last night at home and had to head to Orlando after beating the Kings.

The oddsmakers have the Magic as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Rockets vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets -2.5 (-115)

Magic +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Rockets: -148

Magic: +124

Total

215.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Rockets vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 26

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, SCHN

Rockets record: 36-21

Magic record: 31-26

Rockets vs. Magic Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Fred VanVleet – out

Dorian Finney-Smith – questionable

Amen Thompson – questionable

Jae’Sean Tate – out

Steven Adams – out

Magic Injury Report

Colin Castleton – out

Alex Morales – out

Jalen Suggs – questionable

Franz Wagner – out

Rockets vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Desmond Bane is having a strong season in his first year with the Magic. The guard is averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, and his scoring has improved in February with 24.2 points per contest through 10 games.

Bane has gone OVER 26.5 PRA in three straight games, seven of his last eight, and 12 of his last 15 contests.

The obvious risk here is that the Rockets are one of the best defensive teams in the league. However, Bane had 26 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in Houston back in November.

I’ll bank on Bane to get to this OVER 26.5 PRA against a Rockets team that played last night.

Rockets vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

There should be a lot of tired legs in this one. The Rockets played last night, and the Magic are returning home from a road trip out west.

The UNDER is 5-3 when the Rockets are in the second half of a back-to-back, which isn’t too surprising since Houston is 33-24 to the UNDER overall this season.

While this is a low total at 215.5, I don’t think it’s low enough. Both teams will be happy to slow the pace down, and there could be some sloppy play between two tired teams.

Pick: UNDER 215.5 (-112)

