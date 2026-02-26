Rockets vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 26
The Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic have had eerily similar results as of late.
Both teams have won two games in a row, three of their last four, and five of their last seven contests. Houston’s last two wins were home blowouts against lowly opponents, though, while Orlando ended a road trip out west with upset wins over the Clippers and Lakers.
This will be the Magic’s fourth game in six nights as they return home. That’s a tough spot for any team, but especially when you’re flying across the country through three time zones.
Houston isn’t in a great situation either, though. They played last night at home and had to head to Orlando after beating the Kings.
The oddsmakers have the Magic as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Rockets vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rockets -2.5 (-115)
- Magic +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -148
- Magic: +124
Total
- 215.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Rockets vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 26
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, SCHN
- Rockets record: 36-21
- Magic record: 31-26
Rockets vs. Magic Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Fred VanVleet – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – questionable
- Amen Thompson – questionable
- Jae’Sean Tate – out
- Steven Adams – out
Magic Injury Report
- Colin Castleton – out
- Alex Morales – out
- Jalen Suggs – questionable
- Franz Wagner – out
Rockets vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
Desmond Bane is having a strong season in his first year with the Magic. The guard is averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, and his scoring has improved in February with 24.2 points per contest through 10 games.
Bane has gone OVER 26.5 PRA in three straight games, seven of his last eight, and 12 of his last 15 contests.
The obvious risk here is that the Rockets are one of the best defensive teams in the league. However, Bane had 26 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in Houston back in November.
I’ll bank on Bane to get to this OVER 26.5 PRA against a Rockets team that played last night.
Rockets vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
There should be a lot of tired legs in this one. The Rockets played last night, and the Magic are returning home from a road trip out west.
The UNDER is 5-3 when the Rockets are in the second half of a back-to-back, which isn’t too surprising since Houston is 33-24 to the UNDER overall this season.
While this is a low total at 215.5, I don’t think it’s low enough. Both teams will be happy to slow the pace down, and there could be some sloppy play between two tired teams.
Pick: UNDER 215.5 (-112)
