Rockets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 22
The Houston Rockets hold the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference heading into Sunday’s matchup with the seven-win Toronto Raptors, who have dropped each of their last six games.
Scottie Barnes is back in action for Toronto, but the Raptors are still without three key rotation players in Bruce Brown, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl.
That’s led to oddsmakers setting the Rockets as sizable favorites on the road in this one. So far in the 2024-25 season, Houston is 4-3 against the spread as a road favorite, winning those games by an average margin of over seven points per game.
Can Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and company cover on Sunday?
Here’s a complete breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Rockets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets -8 (-112)
- Raptors +8 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -355
- Raptors: +280
Total
- 222 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rockets vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 22
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, Space City Home Network
- Rockets record: 18-9
- Raptors record: 7-21
Rockets vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Nate Williams – out
- Tari Eason – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Bruce Brown – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- AJ Lawson – out
- Davion Mitchell – questionable
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
Rockets vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Alperen Sengun OVER 11.5 Rebounds (+110)
This is a high number for Sengun on the glass on Sunday – he’s averaging 10.6 rebounds per game on the season – but Toronto is down starting center Jakob Poeltl.
In two of the Raptors' last four games, the opposing center has dominated the glass. Bam Adebayo racked up 16 boards and Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 in wins. While Nic Claxton and Nikola Vucevic were held in check in the other games, I do think this could be a big game for Sengun, who has nine games this season with 12 or more boards.
The opportunity will be there for Sengun, as he’s averaging 18.9 rebound chances per game.
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scottie Barnes OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
Barnes has been in and out of the lineup with injuries this season, but he’s had a recent hot stretch from beyond the arc – despite shooting just 31.1 percent from 3 on the season.
Over his last 11 games, Barnes has made at least two shots from beyond the arc in 10 of them, shooting 32.9 percent from 3 over that stretch. Barnes has also attempted at least five shots from beyond the arc in all of those games.
Houston has defended the 3-ball well (second-fewest 3s allowed per game), but Barnes is a solid bet in this prop if he continues to take the 3 at this volume.
Rockets vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Raptors have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, ranking 23rd in the league in offensive, defensive, and net rating.
However, they have been money to bet on as home underdogs, going 10-3-1 against the spread.
While Houston is 4-3 ATS as a road favorite, it’s winning those games by an average margin less than this spread.
I am worried about the Raptors without Poeltl, but they are a much better team when Barnes plays, going 5-10 (compared to 2-11 without him).
Houston should win this game, especially since it has one of the best defenses in the NBA, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Toronto keeps this one somewhat close.
Pick: Raptors +8 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
