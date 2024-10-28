Rockets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Oct. 28 (Bet on Victor Wembanyama)
The San Antonio Spurs picked up their first win of the 2024-25 season on Saturday night against the Houston Rockets, and the two teams will run things back on Monday in San Antonio.
Houston is off to a slow start after finishing .500 last season, going 1-2 through three games with losses to Charlotte and San Antonio.
The Spurs haven’t had Devin Vassell, but they’ve gotten contributions up and down the roster from players like Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson and others. San Antonio led by over 20 on Saturday but ended up taking things down to the wire after Houston made a fourth quarter run.
Can San Antonio sweep this two-game set?
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my best bet on Monday.
Rockets vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets -2.5 (-108)
- Spurs +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -135
- Spurs: +114
Total
- 220 (Over -108/Under -112)
Rockets vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 28
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: AT&T Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Rockets record: 1-2
- Spurs record: 1-1
Rockets vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – questionable
- Nate Williams – out
- Jack McVeigh – out
- N’Faly Dante – out
Spurs Injury Report
- Tre Jones – out
- Devin Vassell – out
Rockets vs. Spurs Key Players to Watch
Houston Rockets
Jalen Green: After getting an extension this offseason, Green has scored the ball at a high level to open the 2024-25 campaign. He’s averaging 26.3 points per game while shooting 36.4 percent from 3. He had 29 points, six boards, and five assists in the loss to San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs
Stephon Castle: The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft made some huge free throws down the stretch and was in the closing lineup for the Spurs in the game. He only scored eight points, but he contributed across the board with a rebound, three assists, two steals and a block.
Rockets vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
After watching the first meeting between these teams, I’m eyeing a bet in the prop market for second-year big man Victor Wembanyama.
Here’s how I broke down this bet in today’s Peter’s Points column where I share my NBA Best Bets every day:
For the second time in as many games, San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama takes on the Houston Rockets.
On Saturday against Houston, Wemby had 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting (2-for-5 from 3). After scoring just 17 points on 5-of-18 shooting in the Spurs’ season-opening loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Wemby was much more efficient against a much lesser defender.
Alperen Sengun of Houston couldn’t handle Wemby, and the Rockets used Dillon Brooks on the big man a lot, allowing him to shoot over the top. It’s much different than facing Lively, Daniel Gafford, and Dallas in the first game of the year.
We’ve seen Wemby approach 20 shots in each of his two games, taking an average of seven shots from the free-throw line as well per game. With Devin Vassell still out, this offense is going to run through the second-year center even more than usual.
At just 24.5 points, he’s a solid bet to go OVER against Houston again.
Pick: Victor Wembayama OVER 24.5 Points (-115)
