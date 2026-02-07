Rockets vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 7
In this story:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to shake off a loss in San Antonio when they host the Houston Rockets on Saturday afternoon.
The Thunder continue to be up and down recently after an incredible start to the season, and the Rockets haven’t avoided that either. Houston has lost its last two games, both as the favorite, after a three-game winning streak.
Oklahoma City won a double overtime thriller over the Rockets on opening night, and then got a 111-91 win in Houston last month.
The oddsmakers have the Thunder as home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday afternoon.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday afternoon’s NBA matchup.
Rockets vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rockets +4.5 (-105)
- Thunder -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rockets: +154
- Thunder: -185
Total
- 214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockets vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 7
- Time: 3:30 p.m.
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC, ESPN Unlimited
- Rockets record: 31-19
- Thunder record: 40-12
Rockets vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Jae’Sean Tate – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Jalen Williams – out
Rockets vs. Thunder Player to Watch
Kevin Durant, Small Forward, Houston Rockets
If there’s a player to watch in this one, it has to be Kevin Durant. The Rockets star is coming off a 31-point game on 11 of 21 shooting (3 of 4 from deep) against the Hornets in a back-to-back on Thursday night.
Durant and the Rockets pushed the Thunder to double overtime on opening night, and he’ll be a key player to watch in this Saturday afternoon matchup.
Rockets vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
The Rockets aren’t underdogs often, and I’m not sure if they necessarily should be on Saturday afternoon due to Oklahoma City’s injury situation. The Thunder are still without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, plus a few other pieces are questionable for Saturday’s showdown.
Houston is 3-1 against the spread as the underdog this season, including 3-0 on the road. I’m expecting another close game in Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon.
Pick: Rockets +4.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop