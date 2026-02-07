Rockets vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 7

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to shake off a loss in San Antonio when they host the Houston Rockets on Saturday afternoon.

The Thunder continue to be up and down recently after an incredible start to the season, and the Rockets haven’t avoided that either. Houston has lost its last two games, both as the favorite, after a three-game winning streak.

Oklahoma City won a double overtime thriller over the Rockets on opening night, and then got a 111-91 win in Houston last month.

The oddsmakers have the Thunder as home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday afternoon.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday afternoon’s NBA matchup.

Rockets vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Rockets +4.5 (-105)

Thunder -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Rockets: +154

Thunder: -185

Total

214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Rockets vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 7

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): ABC, ESPN Unlimited

Rockets record: 31-19

Thunder record: 40-12

Rockets vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Tristen Newton – out

Jae’Sean Tate – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Thunder Injury Report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – out

Ajay Mitchell – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Nikola Topic – out

Jalen Williams – out

Rockets vs. Thunder Player to Watch

Kevin Durant, Small Forward, Houston Rockets

If there’s a player to watch in this one, it has to be Kevin Durant. The Rockets star is coming off a 31-point game on 11 of 21 shooting (3 of 4 from deep) against the Hornets in a back-to-back on Thursday night.

Durant and the Rockets pushed the Thunder to double overtime on opening night, and he’ll be a key player to watch in this Saturday afternoon matchup.

Rockets vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

The Rockets aren’t underdogs often, and I’m not sure if they necessarily should be on Saturday afternoon due to Oklahoma City’s injury situation. The Thunder are still without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, plus a few other pieces are questionable for Saturday’s showdown.

Houston is 3-1 against the spread as the underdog this season, including 3-0 on the road. I’m expecting another close game in Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: Rockets +4.5 (-105)

