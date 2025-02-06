Rockets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 6
The Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, covering the spread for the fifth time this season as a road favorite in the process.
Now, Minnesota has a quick turnaround on the second night of a back-to-back against the No. 3-seeded Houston Rockets. Houston has lost four straight, and it’s seen its lead over the Denver Nuggets (the No. 4 seed in the West) dwindle to just 0.5 games heading into this matchup.
The Wolves won’t have Julius Randle – who is out for two weeks – on Thursday night, and they find themselves as slight underdogs against one of the NBA’s best road teams.
Houston is 17-9 straight up on the road, but can it cover the spread tonight and snap this losing streak? It won’t be easy, as Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. are once again out for Houston.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction on Thursday.
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rockets -1.5 (-108)
- Timberwolves +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -130
- Timberwolves: +110
Total
- 214 (Over -108/Under -112)
Rockets vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 6
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, Space City Network
- Rockets record: 32-18
- Timberwolves record: 28-23
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – doubtful
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Jack McVeigh – out
- Jabari Smith Jr. – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 4.5 Assists (-154)
As a starter this season, Thompson is averaging 4.5 assists per game, and he’s seen that number tick upward with VanVleet out of the lineup.
Over his last two games, Thompson has 11 and eight dimes, and he’s averaging 10.4 potential assists per game over his last five contests, clearing 4.5 assists in three straight.
I’ll buy the former lottery pick once again on Thursday in a game that he should have an expanded playmaking role.
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mike Conley OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
With Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo both nursing injuries, there are a few more shots available for veteran guard Mike Conley in this offense.
Conley is averaging 1.8 made shots per game from beyond the arc, hitting 37.9 percent of his attempts from 3 this season. In his last 10 games, Conley has made at least two shots from deep in seven of them, shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc on 4.9 attempts per game.
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
As long as Anthony Edwards and other key (healthy) rotation players suit up for the Timberwolves on Thursday night, I think they’re a solid bet to pull off an upset at home.
The Wolves are 1-1-1 against the spread as home dogs this season, but over their last 10 games they have significantly outplayed Housto, ranking sixth in net rating to the Rockets’ 13th.
I am worried about Houston without its floor general – VanVleet – considering the team’s record when he sits in recent seasons. Over the last two seasons, Houston is just 5-9 when VanVleet is on the bench, including a 2-3 mark this season.
While the Rockets have been solid as road favorites (9-6 against the spread), they are just 17th in offensive rating and 26th in effective field goal percentage over their last 10 games.
That won’t cut it against a Minnesota squad that has one of the 10-best defenses in the NBA. While the Wolves haven’t done a great job covering the spread at home, they’ve still won over half of their games.
I’ll take them to at least cover on Thursday.
Pick: Timberwolves +1.5 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
