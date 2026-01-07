Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 7
Don’t look now, but the Portland Trail Blazers are heating up. They’ve won three in a row and five of six, with the lone loss coming in Oklahoma City.
The Houston Rockets are taking off as well. They got back on track thanks to a last-second three by Kevin Durant to down the Suns on Monday night. The Rockets lost their previous game to the Mavericks after a four-game winning streak.
The Rockets blew out the Blazers in Houston back in November, so Portland is looking for some revenge at home.
The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rockets -6.5 (-112)
- Trail Blazers +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -265
- Trail Blazers: +215
Total
- 221.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, KUNP
- Rockets record: 22-11
- Trail Blazers record: 17-20
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Alperen Sengun – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Jerami Grant – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Jrue Holiday – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Kris Murray – doubtful
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Blake Wesley – out
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
The Trail Blazers have done a decent job of defending home court this season. They’re 8-9 at home (9-11 on the road), but have stayed in games with an 8-3 record as home underdogs – and 15-8 as underdogs overall.
On the flip side, the Rockets are 11-9 straight up on the road as opposed to 11-2 at home, and are just 10-8 against the spread as road favorites.
I’ll back the Blazers at home to keep this close against Houston.
Pick: Trail Blazers +6.5 (-108)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
