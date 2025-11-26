Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors picked up a home win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night, and they now find themselves in a pick’em scenario in NBA Cup Group Play on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.
Whichever team loses this game will be eliminated from reaching the knockout stage in NBA Cup play, so a ton is at stake on Wednesday night.
Kevin Durant (personal) will not play in this game for Houston, but the Rockets were able to beat the Phoenix Suns without him on Monday night.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are looking to build on an impressive start at home this season, as they’ve gone 6-1 straight up and against the spread.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop pick and a prediction for Wednesday’s Western Conference clash.
Rockets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rockets +1.5 (-122)
- Warriors -1.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -110
- Warriors: -110
Total
- 224.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Rockets vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Rockets record: 11-4
- Warriors record: 10-9
Rockets vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – out
- Kevin Durant – out
- Tari Eason – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Kevon Harris – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Warriors Injury Report
- Draymond Green – probable
- Al Horford – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
Rockets vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: This prop bet selection was written before odds were released and is based on past player performance and statistics.
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 3-Pointers Made
With Durant out, Smith Jr. should have a bigger role in the Houston offense, like he did on Monday when he dropped 17 points and made two 3-pointers in a win over Phoenix.
Smith is shooting 39.0 percent from beyond the arc this season, and he’s made at least two shots from deep in 10 of his 14 games, including each of the last five.
Golden State ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game, but I expect Smith’s extra touches to help him clear this line on Wednesday.
Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
Houston has been great on the road this season (6-2 straight up), but I’m fading the Rockets without Durant against Golden State.
The Warriors have an average record so far this season, but they’ve been absolutely dominant at home, winning and covering in all but one game while posting an average scoring margin of +13.3 points per game.
Houston was able to knock off a Phoenix team playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, but this is a step up in class against Steph Curry and company.
I lean with the Warriors to win this game at home, as Houston’s offense lacks firepower and shot-making without Durant.
Pick: Warriors Moneyline (-110 at DraftKings)
