Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 5

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is set to make his return to the lineup on Sunday night against the Houston Rockets after missing more than two months with a knee injury.

Curry has not played since January and has missed Golden State’s last 27 games, leading to it falling to No. 10 in the Western Conference standings.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to be cleared to return on Sunday against the Houston Rockets after missing over two months and 27 consecutive games due to a persistent knee injury, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. pic.twitter.com/Bvf1L7bFxJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2026

The Warriors are underdogs on Sunday night even with Curry back in the lineup, as Houston (five wins in a row) is making a serious push for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

These teams have split their two meetings this season after Golden State knocked the Rockets out of the playoffs in seven games in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

There are a bunch of ways to bet on this game, but I’m eyeing one prop bet and a game prediction between these Western Conference rivals.

First, let’s take a look at the betting odds with Curry set to play in his first game since Jan. 30.

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets -3.5 (-115)

Warriors +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Rockets: -166

Warriors: +140

Total

225.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Rockets vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 4

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Rockets record: 48-29

Warriors record: 36-41

Rockets vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams -- out

Fred VanVleet -- out

Isaiah Crawford -- available

Tristen Newton -- available

Warriors Injury Report

Steph Curry -- questionable

Jimmy Butler -- out

Seth Curry -- questionable

Al Horford -- out

Moses Moody -- out

Quinten Post -- out

Gui Santos -- probable

Rockets vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Reed Sheppard OVER 13.5 Points (-126)

Reed Sheppard dropped 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting in the March 5 meeting with the Warriors, and he’s averaging 15.5 points per game since March 1. In his first meeting with the Warriors, Sheppard scored 31 points on 12-of-25 shooting from the field.

So, the second-year guard has thrived against Golden State, which is allowing over 26 points per game to opposing point guards in the 2025-26 season.

Sheppard has made an impact off the bench and as a starter, and he’s arguably the most reliable shooting option outside of Kevin Durant on this Houston roster. He’s a great bet on Sunday night.

Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

This line has moved in Golden State’s favor with Curry expected to return, but the star guard is likely going to be on a minutes restriction.

The Warriors have gone well under .500 this season with Curry out, and I’m not sure this offense can sustain a level high enough to beat Houston – even at home.

The Rockets have won five games in a row and are in the mix for the No. 3 seed in the West, depending upon their finish to the regular season. The Warriors are also just 4-7 against the spread as home underdogs, which is the third-worst mark in the NBA.

Golden State did upset Houston in overtime back on March 5, but the Rockets have been a much better team over their last 10 games, ranking sixth in the league in net rating (+11.1). I’m buying them to cover on Sunday night.

Pick: Rockets -3.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.