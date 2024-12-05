Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 5
After a fast start to the season, the Golden State Warriors have dropped five straight games and have fallen into the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference standings.
Steph Curry and company played well on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup loss to the Denver Nuggets (the Warriors had already clinched a spot in the quarterfinals), but they were unable to close things out in the final minutes.
Now, Curry and Draymond Green are OUT on Thursday against the Houston Rockets – putting the Warriors in a tough spot to bounce back against one of the best teams in the Western Conference.
Houston is also fresh off an NBA Cup loss – they also already advanced to the quarterfinals – to the Sacramento Kings.
Which one of these Western Conference contenders will get back on track tonight?
Let’s break down the odds, players to consider betting on in the prop market and my prediction for Warriors-Rockets.
Rockets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets -3.5 (-112)
- Warriors +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -162
- Warriors: +136
Total
- 221.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rockets vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 5
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Rockets record: 15-7
- Warriors record: 12-8
Rockets vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Tari Eason – out
- Fred VanVleet – questionable
- Nate Williams – out
- Cam Whitmore – out
Warriors Injury Report
- Steph Curry – out
- Draymond Green – out
- Andrew Wiggins – questionable
- De’Anthony Melton – out
Rockets vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
- Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-148)
Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. is shooting 35.2 percent from beyond the arc in the 2024-25 season, and he’s attempting 4.8 3s per game entering Thursday’s matchup.
With Tari Eason out, we could see a few more minutes for Smith, who has made multiple shots from beyond the arc in five straight games and six of his last seven.
Golden State does have the best 3-point defense (by percentage) in the NBA this season, but Smith was 5-for-13 from 3 in his first meeting with the Warriors. I like him at this discounted number tonight.
Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 4.5 Assists (-130)
So far this season, Brandin Podziemski has played four games without Steph Curry in action and is averaging 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, playing 30 or more minutes in each matchup.
The Warriors guard also has picked up at least five assists in each game, including a six-assist game against these Rockets.
On the season, Podziemski is averaging just 6.8 potential assists per game, but he should have an expanded playmaking role as the Warriors’ primary ball-handler with both Curry and Green sidelined.
Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
Was the Warriors’ fast start to the season a little fluky?
Golden State was playing a 10-12 man rotation and defending at a high level, but it has come up short against the San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Nuggets in its last five games.
The Warriors are still No. 4 in the NBA in defensive rating, but they’ve also slipped to 11th in the league in offensive rating. Now, they don’t have Curry or Green in action against one of the best teams in the league to this point in the season.
Houston, on the other hand, knocked off OKC on Sunday, and it’s currently third in defensive rating and fifth in net rating this season.
Like the Warriors, the Rockets have a deep rotation, but they’ve played much better as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games.
Both of these teams are .500 against the spread in this spot (Golden State at home, Houston on the road), but I have a hard time backing the Warriors given their recent play – especially with Curry out.
Take Houston to win this game.
Pick: Rockets Moneyline (-162)
