Rockets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 2
The Houston Rockets have a great opportunity to get back on track when they visit the Washington Wizards on Monday night.
Houston saw its three-game winning streak come to an end with an upset loss in Miami over the weekend, while Washington lost its fourth straight game. The Wizards did cover +13.5 in the 134-125 loss to Toronto, though.
The Rockets have dominated the Wizards in recent years, including a 135-112 win back in November.
The oddsmakers have the Rockets as huge road favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.
Rockets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rockets -15.5 (-105)
- Wizards +15.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -1100
- Wizards: +700
Total
- 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockets vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 2
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, MNMT
- Rockets record: 37-22
- Wizards record: 16-43
Rockets vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Jabari Smith Jr. – out
- Jae’Sean Tate – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Leaky Black – out
- Anthony Davis – out
- Kyshawn George – questionable
- Anthony Gill – questionable
- D’Angelo Russell – out
- Alex Sarr – out
- Tristan Vukcevic – questionable
- Cam Whitmore – out
- Trae Young – out
Rockets vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
Alperen Sengun has been battling leg injuries since a hot start, and that’s been evident since missing a few games at the beginning of the calendar year.
The Rockets center averaged 21.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in 28 contests through January 3. Since returning on January 11 after missing three games, Sengun has seen his scoring numbers drop to 18.4 points while still putting up 9.3 rebounds per contest in 24 games.
Most importantly for this bet, Sengun has gone UNDER 29.5 Points + Rebounds in two straight games, 11 of his last 12, and 13 of his last 15 contests. In what should be a blowout win for Houston, the Rockets should manage Sengun’s minutes a bit to help out our UNDER as well.
Rockets vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
A spread this high isn’t too unfamiliar for either side. The Rockets are 3-1 against the spread when the spread was between 14 and 17, and the Wizards are 4-6.
Houston is in a pretty similar situation as it was last week. After losing a close game against the Knicks, they beat the Jazz by 20 to cover as -13.5 favorites.
I expect a similar result tonight for the Rockets, especially given the injuries on Washington’s side.
Pick: Rockets -15.5 (-105)
